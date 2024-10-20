Duncanville Police Department Celebrates Leadership Promotions

Facebook

The Duncanville Police Department invited the community to join them Oct. 4 for the formal installation program of newly promoted Chief of Police Matthew Stogner. Speakers included Mike Wilson of T2 Consulting, Mayor Greg Contreras, and City Manager Doug Finch, who conducted the installation. Each of the speakers shared their insights and support for Chief Stogner’s new role.

A large crowd of City officials, community volunteers, and business leaders joined the Duncanville Police Department at the installation and the lavish reception that followed at D. L. Hopkins Center.

On October 10, the Duncanville Police Department celebrated the promotions of several outstanding leaders in the department. The officers promoted were: Sgt. Ahrens, Sgt. Paczocha, Lt. Byrd, Lt. McCarty, Asst. Chief Tijerina, and Asst. Chief Wilcots.

DPD Chief Matthew Stogner

“I am proud to recognize the outstanding dedication and leadership of these officers,” Chief Stogner said. “The promotions of our new Sergeants, Lieutenants, and Assistant Chiefs reflect their commitment to serving our community with integrity, professionalism, and vision. Each of them has shown exceptional skill and judgment in their duties, and I am confident they will continue to uphold the highest standards in their new roles. This is a significant step in strengthening our department and improving public safety for all our residents.”

“As we move forward, the Duncanville Police Department is set to embrace a new direction focused on community engagement, innovation, and collaboration. With our dedicated leadership team at the helm, we are committed to fostering trust, transparency, and safety, ensuring that Duncanville remains a place where all can thrive. Together, we will reach new heights and continue to build a strong, resilient community,” he added.

Life-Saving Award to DPD officer

In related news, Duncanville Police officer Anai Figueroa was honored with a Life-Saving Award at the Oct. 15 City Council meeting. She received the award for her extraordinary actions in saving a newborn’s life during a critical incident. On September 6, at approximately 11:26 p.m., Duncanville Police Department officers and Duncanville Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to a medical emergency at 626 N Clark Road. Dispatchers advised that a female had just given birth at the location, and the baby was not breathing.

Within minutes, Officer Figueroa arrived at the location, quickly assessed the scene, and observed that the newborn appeared completely limp and was not breathing. Officer Figueroa immediately began performing life-saving measures on the newborn until the newborn expelled fluid from the mouth and started crying. Officer Figueroa did this while demonstrating exceptional skill and composure under pressure.

Thanks to Officer Figueroa’s quick response and life-saving techniques, the newborn and the newborn’s mother were stabilized and transported to the hospital, where they received further medical treatment. Officer Figueroa’s rapid thinking and decisive actions exemplify her dedication and commitment to public safety.

Officer Anai Figueroa

FDN asked Officer Figueroa if she had prior medical training or childbirth experiences that prepared her to stay calm in handling such a life or death event. The officer replied, “I do not have prior experience in the medical field. I also am not a mother. Aside from my four years of experience as a police officer, I credit my calm response to the good Lord. I prayed the entire way there and upon arriving, I truly felt His presence.”

The Life-Saving Award is presented to officers who were directly responsible for saving a human life. Officer Figueroa joins a brave group of officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve the community. The Duncanville Police Department proudly recognizes Officer Figueroa for her contributions and unwavering dedication to making Duncanville a safer place.