Cedar Hill Police Have Suspect In Custody For Fatal Monday Night Shooting

Suspect Charged With Murder and Aggravated Assault Family Violence with a Deadly Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, on Monday evening at approximately 10:30 pm, (March 13) officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Neptune. At the scene, officers found two victims described as adult females. One was deceased upon arrival, the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Cedar Hill Police now have a suspect in custody, identified as Keith Hightower Jr, 31 years of age from Marshall, Texas. The suspect is currently being held in the DeSoto Jail charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault and Family Violence with a Deadly Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Currently, Cedar Hill Police are still withholding victims’ names. but have identified the deceased victim as a 57-year-old female. The second victim is a 30-year-old female, her condition is currently unknown.

There was also a juvenile at the residence, police reported they were unharmed.

Monday evening, the victim was able to provide responding officers with some information about the suspect. They were able to locate a vehicle matching that description leaving the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver of the vehicle used the vehicle to attempt to evade and officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit that ended at 2275 W Northwest Hwy, in Dallas, when the driver pulled over in a gas station and stopped. Officers, following procedure, conducted a high-risk stop and the driver was compliant. The adult male driver was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar Hill Police Department for questioning.

While the investigation is in the early stages this appears to be the result of a domestic incident and can confirm there is no threat to the public.

