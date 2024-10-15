Cedar Hill Graduate Gabriella McDaniel-Daughtry Among 10 Nationwide to Receive Prestigious American Red Cross Sickle Cell Fighter Scholarship

Facebook

Cedar Hill graduate Gabriella McDaniel-Daughtry is considered by many to be in a special group of young people. In fact, it could be said you can count on both hands how few young folks fall into her special category.

Want proof? She is among 10 students nationwide to receive a $5,000 scholarship from the American Red Cross Sickle Cell Fighter High School Scholarship Program. That’s right, only 10 students across 50 states received this prestigious honor.

“I am very appreciative for the opportunity that I have gotten with this scholarship,” McDaniel, who graduated in May of 2024, said. “I am very honored that I have been selected for this.”

However, she said she can’t reveal anything else about her background connected to the honor.

The Sickle Cell Fighter High School Scholarship Program rewards high schools that successfully collect blood from donors who are black, supporting the goal of helping sickle cell patients by diversifying the blood supply. September, when the honor was awarded, was also National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Gabriella qualified for the scholarship because she was a member of the National Honor Society at Cedar Hill High School, school along with belonging to The Red Cross.

“Red Cross had many blood drives and we made the top 10 to have the most African Americans donate blood,” she said. “My teacher Mr. (Michael) McKinney, who is over National Honors Society, selected me as the person for this scholarship and I was overly excited and very appreciative.

“I think people donating blood is important because it helps saves lives.”

Cedar Hill Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said of her, “Gabriella is an incredibly dedicated student with a heart of gold. This scholarship is a testament to her character and her determination to make the world a better place for everyone around her.”

At Cedar Hill, Gabriella stood out in a variety of activities. Along with being involved in the National Honor Society, she was a member of the student council.

She also played soccer all four years in high school and was captain of the team her senior season. Her position was defense and fullback.

Gabriella is now a freshman at Texas A&M University in College Station. She is majoring in animal science, because, in her own words, “When I graduate I would like to become a Veterinarian.”