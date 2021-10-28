The American and PBR Reunite to Create Ultimate Western Sports Weekend

Facebook

Tickets for The American and 2022 PBR Global Cup USA at AT&T Stadium go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10:00 am CDT

ARLINGTON, Tex. (October 26, 2021) – In a landmark partnership between Teton Ridge and PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the two iconic Western lifestyle brands have today announced a reunion between The American, the richest single-day rodeo in the world, and the premier bull riding league. In 2022, the two leading properties will again team up to host the ultimate weekend in Western sports by bringing the The American and the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA to Arlington, Texas, and AT&T Stadium on March 5-6.

The American and PBR last united for a historic weekend of Western sports at AT&T Stadium in 2018. Throughout the weekend, PBR set a record for the highest-attended, single-day event in its league history, hosting more than 46,000 fans inside AT&T Stadium for the elite tour Major.

The partnership with PBR follows Teton Ridge’s recent move to bring The American under the brand’s umbrella and elevate it to new levels in March 2022, including an unmatched total purse of more than $3 million, non-stop rodeo action, live music, entertainment and more.

An Opportunity for the Underdog

“In just nine short years since its inception, The American payout earnings rival that of the Kentucky Derby,” said Teton Ridge Vice Chairman Randy Bernard. “This revolutionizing event is the first rodeo in the world that gives the underdog the opportunity to win more money in just one day than they could accumulate in a lifetime rodeoing. Reuniting with PBR will extend this already engaging iconic experience for fans into a great weekend showcasing athleticism and talent in western sports.”

“PBR is committed to transforming the western sports industry, and by partnering with Teton Ridge to reunite with The American, we will continue providing more competitive and high-earning opportunities for the industry’s hard-working athletes, and further reach new audiences by bringing them the cowboy culture in never-before-seen ways,” said Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner, PBR. “After the PBR Global Cup spotlights bull riding’s top riders from around the globe, rallying competitors and fans in the name of national pride, The American will culminate the high-adrenaline weekend by awarding life-changing prize money to dozens of cowboys and cowgirls. We envision bringing fans a weekend of western sports like never before.”

True Open Competition

Over the course of qualifier events across the country, competitors for The American will be vying for what could be the biggest single-day paycheck of their careers. Founded in 2014 and hosted annually at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, The American is a true open competition in format. The high-profile event brings together top professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a winner-take-all showdown to crown the world’s finest champions.

The American features competitors in all eight rodeo disciplines: barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping (heading and heeling), tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Each qualifier who makes it to the 2022 finals will be eligible for their discipline’s $100,000 prize money and will also have their shot at the bonus millions.

Plus, for the first time in the event’s history, women’s breakaway ropers are also eligible for the $2 million bonus.

Olympics of Bull Riding

Regarded as the “Olympics of bull riding,” the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA will feature five nations and six teams battling it out for national pride and the title of “Toughest Nation on Dirt.” Teams from Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico will attempt to upset host nation Team USA, which will be represented by Team Eagles and all Native American Team Wolves.

The PBR Global Cup, first held in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in 2017, debuted in the United States in Texas at AT&T Stadium in 2019. Team USA made history at the most recent iteration of the event in 2020, becoming the first nation to win the international team event on home soil.

PBR has a decade-long history of events at AT&T Stadium, welcoming the Iron Cowboy Major from 2010-2018, before hosting the PBR Global Cup in 2019 and 2020, and the first-ever PBR World Finals held outside of Las Vegas in 2020.

Tickets for The American and 2022 PBR Global Cup USA go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. CDT. They can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com, or via the phone to PBR Customer Service at (800) 732-1727.

About Teton Ridge:

Teton Ridge is a multi-platform brand with devotion to the iconic American Western way of life and western equine sports. Teton Ridge was created with the singular focus of elevating Classic Western Sports and America’s Western Culture on the world stage, while broadening audiences around the globe as well as at home. Additionally, Teton Ridge operates a philanthropic foundation which provides invaluable funding for land stewardship; fosters community by preserving the cultural heritage of America’s western culture; and ensures the future of ranching and riding sports. For more information about Teton Ridge, please visit tetonridge.com or @tetonridge on Instagram @tetonridgeusa on Facebook.

About The American:

The American, is an annual western sports and entertainment experience that occurs each year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and represents the richest single-day event in all of western sports. Over the course of qualifier events across the country, competitors will all battle for what could be the biggest single-day paycheck of their careers. Owned by Teton Ridge, The American is a true open competition in format, the iconic event brings together top professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a winner-take-all showdown, meant to crown the finest talent the world has to offer.