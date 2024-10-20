Holiday plans in Midlothian underway for local shopping made easy

Facebook

MIDLOTHIAN – At last week’s Midlothian City Council meeting a $25,659 grant was approved to be awarded by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to the City of Midlothian for costs associated with the 2024 Merry & Bright Shop Local Program.

The grant, which was outlined to council by City of Midlothian Communications & Marketing Director Laurie Lundberg, was to create a marketing campaign for the shop local event.

According to Lundberg the Merry & Bright Shop Local Program is to celebrate the opening of Midlothian’s new City Hall and Public Library. The city will hold a community grand opening on December 7.

“To extend the celebration to the business community, the city and Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC) are partnering to present Midlothian Shop Local: Merry & Bright to promote using local businesses and restaurants during the holiday season,” Lundberg explained.

Indeed, the town will be ready for the holidays in a big way this year with the shop local program and residents can expect to see festive red and white pole banners displayed throughout December proclaiming Shop Local: Merry &; Bright, which will line North 8th Street from Main Street to the South Hwy. 67 service road. This will also include Heritage Park, Back Alley Plaza, and Kimmel Park.

A Shop, Sip, and Roll event on December 12, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. will showcase participating boutiques and restaurants throughout the city. These businesses will be decked out for Christmas and offer specials, refreshments, and special offers to shoppers during the event. Lundberg said shoppers will be able to walk from store to store in downtown and Founders Row and will also be shuttled by Trolley to shops located a little further from downtown.

“Our downtown businesses have endured a lot during the construction of the new City Hall and Library. This is one way we can thank them for their patience and at the same time encourage residents and visitors to support our local retail shops and restaurants,” said Midlothian Mayor Justin Coffman.

Lundberg, who is also the Merry & Bright organizer, said many residents are not aware of some of the wonderful gift and apparel boutiques, as well as great restaurants in Midlothian.

“My family members are fortunate to live and work in Midlothian, so we take advantage of the many local eateries and shops on a regular basis,” explained Lundberg. “While the city has not initiated a Shop Local campaign in the recent past, such programs are organized by the Chamber of Commerce and other local groups from time to time to spotlight local businesses.”

As a city board, MCDC administers a ½-cent local sales tax to fund projects that positively affect the quality of life for citizens and contribute to the local economy. One of MCDC’s strategic priorities is to encourage area small business development.

“We are able to support the Merry & Bright campaign with funds allocated for promotional programs. Merry & Bright qualifies as a promotional program because it promotes the City of Midlothian and drives traffic to local businesses,” explained Jan Davis, MCDC board president.

MCDC granted $25,000 for the program. The bulk of the grant will be used to purchase the pole banners and the hardware on the light poles needed to display the banners. The hardware will be permanently installed so it can be used for future campaigns.

Businesses are being lined up now to participate at no charge. To be eligible, a business or restaurant must operate a storefront within a three-mile radius of downtown Midlothian. The business must agree to be open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on December 12. Retail stores should carry apparel and/or products that are normally purchased as gifts. Participating businesses are expected to decorate their establishments and offer free refreshments and/or special offer to Shop, Sip, and Roll customers on the day of the event.

“With Merry & Bright, we’re hoping to make a collective impact and as a result keep the idea of shopping local top of mind during this year’s holiday shopping season,” Lundberg concluded.

Businesses may apply to participate at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/FormCenter/Administration-5/Shop-Local-Merry-Bright-Shop-Sip-and-Rol-126.

For additional questions, contact Lundberg at laurie.lundberg@midlothian.tx.us or call (972) 775-7109.