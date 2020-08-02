PBR Unleash The Beast Returns To Ft. Worth Next Month

1st Time In 16 Years Unleash The Beast Returns To Ft. Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas – For the first time in 16 years, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will return to Fort Worth, Texas, welcoming fans into Dickies Arena Aug. 29-30 for the PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational.

The PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational held at Dickies Arena will abide by the health standards put in place for rodeo and equestrian events, as identified in the Open Texas guidelines. PBR is following all local and state health protocols, and along with Dickies Arena is instituting a series of fan safety protocols.

Those protocols for the event include:

All fans as well as staff and competitors will be required to wear face masks inside Dickies Arena.

All Dickies Arena staff, in addition to PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be subject to coronavirus screening. In addition to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-informed screening, all PBR personnel will undergo medical testing for COVID-19.

PBR will only sell up to 50% of arena capacity to separate fans.

All fans will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats.

There will be a focus on mobile ticketing and cashless transactions.

Merchandise sales will be limited to best-selling items to reduce lines and encourage speedier transactions.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, dining areas, and the Dickies Arena Box Office.

Pre-paid parking will be available through Ticketmaster in regularly sanitized lots.

Pre-packaged concessions, condiments and utensils.

Prior to mass-gathering restrictions implemented due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), PBR’s Unleash The Beast last competed in front of fans in Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena March 6-7. The sport then held closed events for its premier series in Duluth, Ga. at Infinite Energy Arena March 14-15, followed by three event weekends in Logan County, Okla., beginning April 25.

On July 10-12, PBR welcomed back fans for the first time in Sioux Falls, S.D. for the playoffs of a special team tournament created to keep the sport going during the pandemic, the groundbreaking PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, as well as a Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event.

History of PBR Premier Series

Historically, the PBR Unleash The Beast has stopped in Fort Worth eight times, most recently travelling to the city in 2004 when Mike Collins emerged victorious.

In the bull pen, the 2004 event also featured a dominant performance by Little Yellow Jacket who went on to win his third consecutive World Championship at year’s end. Besting Reuben Geleynse, Little Yellow Jacket was marked a monstrous 47 points, tying for the third-best score logged by one of the league’s dominant bovine athletes throughout the event.

Joining Collins as past Fort Worth premier series event winners are two PBR World Champions. The only Australian PBR World Champion in league history Troy Dunn (1998) won the Lone Star State event in 2000, while 1999 World Champion Cody Hart was victorious in 2003.

In addition to World Champions, three founding members of the PBR have also ridden to victory in Fort Worth: Gilbert Carrillo (1995), Cody Custer (2001) and Jim Sharp (2002).

Other past Fort Worth Unleash The Beast event winners include: Brian Herman (1997), Norman Curry (1999).

Bull Riding In DFW

Despite the premier series’ more than 15-year absence from Fort Worth, the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area is no stranger to elite bull riding competition. In 2019 and 2020, AT&T Stadium in Arlington welcomed the PBR Global Cup, a one-of-a-kind team tournament uniting riders in national teams to compete for record purses and the title of Toughest Nation on Dirt. This past February, for the first time in Global Cup history, a nation defended home soil as Team USA Eagles rode to victory under the leadership of Coaches Justin McBride and J.W. Hart, and Captain Jess Lockwood.

This season, the PBR Unleash The Beast stop in Fort Worth is crucial in the championship race to the PBR World Finals in early November, awarding a gold buckle and million-dollar bonus to the world’s best bull rider. The riders competing in Fort Worth are anticipated to be led by current world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme, along with Texas’ own Cooper Davis (Jasper), Cole Melancon (Paris) and Mason Taylor (Maypearl).

Round 1 Starts August 29

The bull riding action for the PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 29, concluding with Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 30. All 35 bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1 and 2. Following Round 2 on Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled. The Top 15 will advance to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the $30,000 event title.

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Monday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. CT and start at $16.50. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

