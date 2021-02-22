PBR Can-Am Invitational At Cowtown Coliseum Feb. 26-27

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Five World Champions Set To Compete In PBR Can-Am Invitational

Marking the conclusion of the highly anticipated PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition, a limited series of premier series tour stops, visiting iconic western sports venues across the southern United States, the league will buck into Fort Worth, Texas and the renowned Cowtown Coliseum with the PBR Can-Am Invitational on Feb. 26-27

The event was initially scheduled to be held in Longview, however, due to the impacts of the recent historic winter storm was relocated. The PBR’s premier series was last in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth Area in November 2020, holding the 2020 PBR World Finals in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

Among the many accomplished western sports athletes anticipated to compete in Fort Worth are five World Champions who hold a collective nine gold buckles: Jess Lockwood (2019, 2017) Kaique Pacheco (2018); Cooper Davis (2016); J.B. Mauney (2015, 2013); and Silvano Alves (2014, 2012, 2011).

Numerous accomplished Texans are also anticipated to compete including:

– Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas): Compliments of matching runner-up finishes at the most recent tour stop and associated 15/15 Bucking Battle in Okeechobee, Florida, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis surged to the world No. 1 rank for the first time in 2021, now leading No. 2 Junior Patrik Souza by 71 points. Recording a Top-10 finish at each of the three tour stops held to date, Davis has also notched a 90-point ride, covering current world No. 1 bull Ridin Solo for 91.25 points in Okeechobee, Florida during the 15/15 Bucking Battle. Chasing history, should Davis win the gold buckle again in 2021, he would become just the seventh multi-time PBR World Champion in league history.

– Cole Melancon (Paris, Texas): After narrowly missing out on the Rookie of the Year honor in 2020, Cole Melancon has returned with a vengeance in 2021. Leading the league in round wins with three, Melancon is presently ranked No. 6 in the world, within 115 points of No. 1 Davis.

– Cody Teel (College Station, Texas): Compliments of a runner-up finish on the premier series in Arcadia, Florida, 2012 PRCA Champion Cody Teel is presently ranked No. 12 in the PBR World Standings, within 4.33 points of the Top 10 and 184 points of the No. 1 rank. Seeking his first PBR World Championship in 2021, Teel will need to rebound from an 0-for-2 showing at the most recent tour stop in Okeechobee, Florida, in order to continue his surge up the standings.

