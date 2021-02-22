Cedar Hill Graduate Establishes Scholarship With CHEF

Share via: 0 Shares 0





(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Tolu Opeloye, a Cedar Hill High School Class of 2004 Graduate, recently announced that he is starting “Committed to Community Excellence – A Scholarship Created by Tolu Opeloye” with the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF), presenting two $1,500 scholarships to graduating Cedar Hill ISD seniors who exhibit a commitment to community service.

“I just wanted to give back,” Opeloye said. “I grew up in Cedar Hill. I had the opportunity to know all of the teachers who poured into my life. I remember a lot of stuff they did for my family.”

Opeloye is the founder and co-owner of Amazon Health Services in Houston. He graduated from Texas Southern University with a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration and the University of Texas-Arlington with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology.

Opeloye was recently featured in the Forbes Magazine “Next 1,000.”

The qualifications for the scholarship will include a minimum of a 2.7 grade point average and leading a Cedar Hill-based community service event. The applicants will also have to pen an essay on why they chose that particular community service event.

Opeloye hopes the event will be a sustainable one that can continue for future years, regardless of whether the scholarship recipient is still overseeing it.

“If we can do that, we will be able to improve the world,” Opeloye said. “I am blessed financially to be able to use my funds to be able to start this process of showing scholars they can do things to benefit Cedar Hill.”

