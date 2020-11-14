2020 PBR World Championship Race Intensifies In Arlington

2018 PBR Rookie of the Year Keyshawn Whitehorse records first 90-point ride on the elite Unleash The Beast to win the second round of the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast

ARLINGTON, Texas – After an electric opening round of competition for the 2020 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast, the socially-distanced crowd inside AT&T Stadium was once again captivated on Friday evening for Round 2, as 16 of the world’s best bull riders recorded scores, including current world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) and 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) who went ride-for-ride to further intensify the PBR World Championship race.

Collected and poised, Pacheco, who covered Good Night Robicheaux (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Diamond Willow) for 87.5 points in Round 1, recorded his second qualified ride of the season-culminating event when he reached the requisite 8 aboard Bronstad’s Boomer (JD Nix Rodeo Co.) for 84.25 points.

The effort was the 14th-best score of the round and netted “The Ice Man,” a crucial three world points.

Save

As the final man to explode from the chutes during Friday night’s event, Leme’s 83.25-point effort aboard Louisville Slugger (Hart Cattle/Ogden/Generations) was not enough to assist him in furthering his stronghold atop the national standings, positioning him 16th in the round and outside of the points.

Pacheco remained No. 3 in the world, but is now within 692.5 world points of Leme.

With two days of competition remaining in the 2020 season, one rider has the ability to net 860 world points, including 100 points for topping each of the upcoming three rounds and 560 for riding to the victory at the 2020 PBR World Finals.

Including Pacheco, the world’s Top 7 still remain in contention for the 2020 PBR World Championship.

Among those competitors, world No. 4 Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) logged his first ride of the 2020 PBR World Finals in Round 2, going the distance aboard Soy El Fuego (Stockyards/Scott Winston/Melton Bull Co.) for 88.5 points.

Swearingen tied for seventh in the round, earning 22.5 world points and a check for $3,500. The New York cowboy is now within 733.34 points of No. 1 Leme.

As two of eight riders to be a perfect 2-for-2 thus far at the most prestigious event in bull riding, Leme is currently seventh in the event aggregate, while Pacheco is sixth.

Save

Should Leme win the 2020 PBR World Finals, he would join an elite club of just three other bull riders to have won the highly competitive event in multiple seasons. Two-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney (Statesville, North Carolina) and 1998 PBR World Champion Troy Dunn (Bloomsbury, Queensland, Australia) have won the event twice, while Robson Palermo (Rio Branco, Brazil) is a three-time PBR World Finals event champion. Leme won his first-ever PBR World Finals at his debut in 2017.

Three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar dol Sul, Brazil) is also poised to join the elite contingent of multi-time PBR World Finals victors.

Currently fifth in the event aggregate, Alves, who won the PBR World Finals in 2014, rode I’m Legit Too (Hart Cattle Co./Hale/Bloyd) for 85.25 points in Round 2, before going the distance aboard Uncle Gangster (Ogden Ranch/Hart Cattle Co.) for 87.25 points in Round 2.

Both making their PBR World Finals debut, Tye Chandler (Celina, Texas) and Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) also remained perfect in Round 2.

Chandler, who missed five months of the season recovering from hip surgery, rode Space Force (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Heald Pro Bulls) for 88.5 points to tie for seventh and earn 22.5 world points, along with $3,500.

Campbell, who is the lone rider in 2020 to qualify for both the PBR World Finals and NFR, covered Bullseye (Mears/Owens) for 89.25 points to finish runner-up in Round 2. The Texan’s effort propelled him to a $20,00 0 pay day, while also earning him 50 world points.

In the world standings, Chandler climbed from No. 31 to No. 29, and Campbell skyrocketed from No. 33 to No. 25. They are also second and third, respectively, in the event aggregate.

Recording his career-first 90-point ride on the elite Unleash The Beast, 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Spring, Utah) won Round 2 compliments of a monstrous 91-point ride aboard Rocky (Cord McCoy/Ronnie Chism Farm & Ranch).

Whitehorse exited the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys $35,000 richer, while have also netted 100 world points.

He surged 11 positions in the world standings, skyrocketing from No. 27 to No. 16. Whitehorse is now within 162.75 of the world’s Top 10.

In the crowded Rookie of the Year battle, Cole Melancon (Paris, Texas) and Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil) both delivered qualified rides as the race amongst first-year professionals heated up.

While Melancon remained No. 1, his lead was diminished, outscored by Cerqueira in the second round of competition.

Competing in front of his home state crowd, Melancon tied for fifth, marked 88.75 points on Sugar Boom Boom (Cornwell Bucking Bulls/Circle G), to earn 32.5 world points and $5,500. Cerqueira tied for third compliments of his 89-point effort on Secret Weapon (444 Bucking Bulls/Stockyards/Winston/Durham/Davis/Melton), netting 42.5 world points and $12,500.

Melancon is now just 45 points ahead of No. 2-ranked rookie Cerqueira, after beginning Round 2 with a 55 point lead.

In the broader PBR world standings, both riders gained ground compliments of their 8-second efforts. Melancon rose from No. 14 to No. 12, while Cerqueira climbed from No. 16 to No. 15.

Round 2 of the 2020 PBR World Finals also featured the first championship round of competition for one of three disciplines comprising the historic $750,000 Women’s Rodeo World Championships.

Becoming the first women to earn the World Champion Team Roping title, Hope Thompson (Abilene, Texas) and Rylie Smith (Whitsett, Texas) each earned and impressive $90,000 for their dominant run. The Texas duo edged out the five other qualifying teams with an impressive 13.66-second run inside of AT&T stadium.

Legendary cowgirl Jackie Crawford (Stephenville, Texas) was crowned the first-ever Women’s Rodeo World Champion All-Around Cowgirl. She won a $20,000 bonus and a custom Coats Saddle, after earning 1,520 points during the six-day event along with nearly $30,000 in additional prize money.

The 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast continues with Round 3 on Saturday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Fans can relive all the action from Round 2 of the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast on demand on RidePass at 8:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 14. RidePass is available at RidePass.com or via the RidePass app available on iOS, Android and Roku.



2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas



Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Derek Kolbaba, 92.75-0-0-0-0-92.75-100 Points.

(tie). Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-91-0-0-0-91.00-100 Points.

3. Eduardo Aparecido, 91.5-89-0-0-0-180.50-92.5 Points.

4. Boudreaux Campbell, 88-89.25-0-0-0-177.25-75 Points.

5. Tye Chandler, 89.5-88.5-0-0-0-178.00-67.5 Points.

6. Alex Cerqueira, 0-89-0-0-0-89.00-42.5 Points.

7. Mason Taylor, 89.25-0-0-0-0-89.25-40 Points.

8. Cole Melancon, 0-88.75-0-0-0-88.75-32.5 Points.

(tie). Marco Eguchi, 0-88.75-0-0-0-88.75-32.5 Points.

(tie). Dakota Louis, 89-0-0-0-0-89.00-32.5 Points.

(tie). Brock Radford, 89-0-0-0-0-89.00-32.5 Points.

12. Cody Teel, 87.5-88.25-0-0-0-175.75-30 Points.

13. Daylon Swearingen, 0-88.5-0-0-0-88.50-22.5 Points.

14. Jose Vitor Leme, 87.5-83.25-0-0-0-170.75-17.5 Points.

15. Kaique Pacheco, 87-84.25-0-0-0-171.25-13 Points.

16. Ryan Dirteater, 0-88.25-0-0-0-88.25-12.5 Points.

17. Silvano Alves, 85.25-87.25-0-0-0-172.50-11 Points.

18. Luciano De Castro, 83.75-85.5-0-0-0-169.25-9 Points.

19. Alex Cardozo, 0-87.5-0-0-0-87.50-6 Points.

20. Cooper Davis, 82.75-0-0-0-0-82.75-4 Points.

21. Brennon Eldred, 0-83.75-0-0-0-83.75-2 Points.

Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Lucas Divino, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Colten Jesse, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Ramon de Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

J.B. Mauney, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Joao Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Taylor Toves, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Amadeu Campos Silva, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Casper, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Bradley Brittain, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Campbell, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Andre da Cruz de Souza, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

2020 PBR World Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 43, 17, 25, 1,359.00, $521,431.57

2. João Ricardo Vieira, 31, 4, 13, 916.91, $272,240.85

3. Kaique Pacheco, 31, 1, 10, 666.50, $147,303.77

4. Daylon Swearingen, 45, 4, 13, 625.66, $240,945.37

5. Jess Lockwood, 21, 1, 10, 596.00, $219,947.63

6. Lucas Divino, 33, 2, 11, 571.50, $150,498.53

7. Cooper Davis, 27, 4, 17, 566.00, $140,215.14

8. Colten Jesse, 43, 4, 12, 472.00, $124,971.29

9. Derek Kolbaba, 42, 4, 11, 466.00, $78,744.93

10. Mason Taylor, 38, 3, 9, 462.75, $129,399.94

11. Eduardo Aparecido, 24, 0, 4, 403.50, $74,272.67

12. Cole Melancon, 36, 2, 6, 347.00, $219,179.96

13. Ezekiel Mitchell, 38, 1, 6, 334.00, $76,722.55

14. Dener Barbosa, 18, 2, 7, 327.41, $83,937.49

15. Alex Cerqueira, 29, 1, 6, 302.00, $56,822.26

16. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 27, 3, 9, 300.00, $79,717.38

17. Marco Eguchi, 26, 3, 11, 287.25, $78,533.76

18. Cody Teel, 27, 0, 4, 286.25, $112,677.88

19. Brennon Eldred, 30, 1, 4, 259.50, $73,191.38

20. Fabiano Vieira, 23, 3, 6, 258.50, $48,203.97

21. Ramon de Lima, 20, 1, 2, 248.16, $86,362.79

22. Matt Triplett, 30, 3, 8, 241.50, $122,496.48

23. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 38, 4, 11, 221.83, $59,420.90

24. Andrew Alvidrez, 32, 2, 7, 217.66, $58,934.11

25. Boudreaux Campbell, 20, 1, 6, 215.66, $103,171.36

26. Aaron Kleier, 31, 4, 13, 214.83, $45,361.58

27. Silvano Alves, 38, 1, 5, 208.00, $55,671.95

28. Stetson Lawrence, 34, 1, 8, 203.00, $71,445.93

29. Tye Chandler, 12, 1, 3, 190.83, $29,556.67

30. Claudio Montanha Jr., 23, 0, 3, 185.00, $48,922.84

31. J.B. Mauney, 10, 0, 4, 184.00, $35,208.02

32. Dakota Buttar, 20, 6, 11, 170.00, $55,309.65

33. Lachlan Richardson, 19, 4, 9, 166.00, $52,577.61

34. Joao Henrique Lucas, 33, 1, 4, 151.91, $32,689.26

35. Taylor Toves, 28, 1, 3, 140.00, $49,030.35

36. Dakota Louis, 40, 1, 7, 135.50, $46,937.23

37. Ryan Dirteater, 16, 0, 6, 132.50, $57,061.41

38. Brock Radford, 28, 2, 9, 124.66, $29,906.25

39. Kyler Oliver, 13, 2, 5, 116.00, $27,489.25

40. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 25, 1, 6, 106.00, $31,043.02

41. Amadeu Campos Silva, 34, 0, 4, 104.66, $31,425.29

42. Junior Patrik Souza, 32, 0, 5, 104.50, $26,817.17

43. Alex Cardozo, 18, 0, 4, 102.33, $18,584.63

44. Marcus Mast, 40, 0, 7, 99.16, $34,598.99

45. Luciano De Castro, 32, 2, 9, 93.50, $30,567.77

Save

Comments

comments