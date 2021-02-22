Food Bank Distribution Locations This Week

Share via: 0 Shares 0





NTFB Drive Thru Mobile Pantry Locations This Week

Following last week’s winter storm, many have felt the impact of ruined groceries as well as lack of meal distribution from schools. Here’s the most recent list of food bank distribution sites from the North Texas Food Bank:

NTFB’s Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry and Mobile Pantry partners will be at the following locations this week. All food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Walk-ups can only be accommodated at our Mobile Pantry sites marked as “Walk-Up.”

If you do not have a vehicle or need other options for food assistance, visit ntfb.org/agencies

