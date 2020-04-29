There were a number of mixed reactions when Gov. Greg Abbott announced restaurants can reopen at 25% capacity May 1. Several local restaurant owners were quoted as saying it will be hard to make a profit at only 25% capacity.

Bryan Kaeser, owner of Mudhook Bar & Kitchen in Duncanville is staying more positive, and re-opening Friday. Kaeser has managed to keep most of his staff employed by stocking his closed dining area with food and commodities like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and even locally sewn facemasks. Mudhook also continued to serve their popular burgers and other menu items through take-out and delivery service. Customers could even order beer or wine to go when ordering from the menu.

Mudhook and Black & Bitter Both Open

Kaeser says, “Both businesses (he also owns Black & Bitter Coffee and Books) will be open in a new format, safe(r) for the time.

Mudhook will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tues.-Sunday. They’ll close from 2-5 to restock and reset for dinner and open from 5 p.m. -2 a.m. Black & Bitter is open 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with La Casitas pastries back in stock.”

“We are happy to have the ability to open at 25% capacity, but will be more closely adhering to CDC guidelines, as the TX state guidelines appear slightly lax for my judgment at this time. We will have a Sanitization Captain on every shift keeping things sterile all day long. Distanced tables with even more limited seating than before, so it’s very important that if you’re done eating and drinking you make room for the next guest to enjoy, please! Disposable, single serve goods used only. No metal, no glass.”

“Our team will be wearing masks, and we strongly encourage our patrons to do the same when not actively consuming food/beverage. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser on-site for the use of our patrons. Many more, but these are key.”

“My number one goal is to keep my people and my customers safe, while allowing limited dine-in. Until that’s 110%, there are no other goals. And nothing is ever 110%, so this’ll be a tough one. Love you all, let’s balance fun with social responsibility and get back to work. God bless you all.”

Both of Kaeser’s restaurants are in Main Street Station, and both have large, shady patio areas that provide additional space for their customers.

Trinity Groves Restaurants

Trinity Groves management announced the reopening of many of the West Dallas restaurant incubator’s concepts. Amberjax Fish Market Grille, AvoEatery, Beto & Son, Cake Bar, Kate Weiser Chocolate, Saint Rocco’s New York Italian, Sum Dang Good Chinese, and The Hall Bar & Grill are opening. These restaurants also boast large patio areas for outside dining.

Save

“Based on Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement, we at Trinity Groves have decided to reopen some of our concepts on Friday at 25 percent capacity, mainly due to the incredible amount of open space patio seating we have available for guests,” said Cristy Rather, Director of Operations. “We most certainly will adhere to the health protocols from the Texas Department of State Health Services and will continue to practice all safety measures since we first began this journey. We want to give Dallas the option of going out in a safe and secure environment but will also continue our curbside pickup and delivery for those who decide to stay home,” she said.

Save

Comments

comments