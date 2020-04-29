Fourth Highest Day Of Positive Cases in Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am April 29, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 112 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,352, including 99 deaths.

The additional 5 deaths being reported today include:

-A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Balch Springs, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

-A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works, and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 99 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today is our fourth highest day of positive tests. Unfortunately, halfway through the week, we are on pace to experience our highest average daily count of COVID19 cases this week. The five deaths yesterday bring the midweek total to 18. These developments illustrate the importance of making smart choices, limiting unnecessary trips to businesses and wearing your face covering at essential businesses and on public transportation. #StayHomeSaveLives. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

