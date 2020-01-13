Telluride’s style, ride experience, technology, quality and value are among many factors that won over North American Car of the Year jurors

DETROIT, Mich., January 13, 2020 — Today, the Kia Telluride was named 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the distinguished North American Car of the Year jury (NACTOY). This first-time honor for the Kia brand caps an unprecedented number of awards for Kia’s three-row SUV from major consumer and enthusiast publications since the Telluride appeared in dealerships early last year.

“We are immensely proud of Telluride capturing North American Utility of the Year,” said Sean Yoon, CEO of Kia Motors North America. “It solidifies years of effort on behalf of every Kia employee to build vehicles consumers desire and industry experts value. Winning the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year is an honor that marks Kia’s arrival in the top tier of the world’s automotive manufacturers.”

NACTOY jurors voted Telluride number one after spending months of deliberation, including test drives, comparisons and other evaluations. To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships close to the announcement of the awards. The Telluride prevailed over a field of 12 semi-finalists and three finalists in the utility category.

“The Kia Telluride makes owning an SUV look cool while offering the smooth ride and rich interior of a luxury vehicle without the luxury price,” said Kirk Bell, NACTOY secretary-treasurer.

The Telluride continues to be one of Kia Motors America’s best-selling vehicles. Since going on sale, nearly 60,000 Tellurides have been sold and demand continues to outpace supply. Conceived, designed, developed, and assembled in the U.S. specifically for the U.S. market in West Point, Georgia, Telluride is the first Kia vehicle to be exported from the United States.

