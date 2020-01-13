DeSoto Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility included a special program at their holiday party in December. The program showed their appreciation to local charities that provide services to the Nursing Facility on a weekly and/or monthly basis.

Administrator Regina Rideaux said, “Our volunteers do so much to show our residents they are loved. Therefore, for 2019 the Hampton Road Baptist Church Sing-A-Long ministry and the Community Missionary Baptist Church Women Nursing Home ministry each received a check for $1,000 as a special thank you from us.”

The Hampton Road Baptist Church is under the leadership of Rev. Kelly Wolverton, Senior Pastor. The Sing-A-Long Ministry provides weekly spiritual singing with the residents of DeSoto Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Community Missionary Baptist Church is under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Oscar Epps Sr., Senior Pastor. The Women’s Nursing Home Ministry (which also includes male volunteers) provides the monthly birthday party for the residents. They ensure that each birthday recipient receives a special gift.

Desoto Nursing Owners Gulf Coast LTC, Inc.

New owners Gulf Coast LTC, Inc. took over DeSoto Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1101 N. Hampton Road in DeSoto, in June, 2018. Their mission: Changing the Way You Think about Long Term Care.

Administrator Regina Rideaux has been involved in the health care industry since 1972. She has a BA in Sociology/Gerontology, and is also certified as a Dementia Practitioner and a Gerontologist. Rideaux has lived in DeSoto since 1986. Both her children attended DeSoto High School. She said one of her goals was to connect the nursing home with the community.

The residents and staff members of DeSoto Nursing and Rehabilitation would like to say “Thank you” to The Honorable Curtistene McCowan, Mayor of DeSoto, and The Honorable Carl Sherman, Texas State Representative, for attending their 2019 Holiday Party. Rideaux says she also wants to thank the community for the love and time they have shown the residents of DeSoto Nursing and Rehabilitation. The holiday party was standing room only.

For more information about DeSoto Nursing and Rehabilitation, please call 972-223-3944.

