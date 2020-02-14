Johnson Recognizes 2020 As International Year Of Nurse

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Recognizes 2020 as International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and Congressman David P. Joyce have introduced a House resolution recognizing 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, as designated by the World Health Organization in honor of the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, a founder of modern nursing. The House of Representatives recognizes and celebrates the essential contributions that nurses and midwives provide to the workforce, research, and the health of this nation. Senators Jeff Merkley and Roger Wicker have introduced a companion resolution in the Senate.

“The World Health Organization has rightfully recognized the incomparable contributions of nurses and midwives to the advancement of health care in our country and across the globe. As the first registered nurse elected to Congress, I am proud to lead this bipartisan resolution honoring 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse,” said Congresswoman Johnson. “This resolution will honor the four million nurses in the United States and twenty million nurses across the world, and it acknowledges their tireless efforts to continually provide high-quality transformative health care in all communities, including rural, underserved, and vulnerable areas.”

“As the Co-Chair of the Congressional Nursing Caucus, and as the proud husband of a nurse, I am honored to introduce this resolution alongside Congresswoman Johnson to recognize 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife,” said Congressman Joyce. “There’s a reason why nursing is the most trusted profession in America. With more than four million registered nurses in the United States, nurses are the lifeline of our nation’s health care system. I’m proud to help lead the bipartisan effort to thank these hardworking men and women for their dedication to America’s patient population and celebrate their essential contributions to the health of our nation.”

“As the largest group of health care professionals in the U.S. and the most trusted profession, nurses are with patients 24/7 and from the beginning of life to the end. Nurses practice in all healthcare settings and are filling new roles to meet the ever-growing demand for health and health care services,” said American Nurses Association President Ernest J. Grant, PhD, RN, FAAN. “Despite the major role nurses play in health care delivery and community outreach, there are opportunities to increase understanding of the value of nursing in order to expand investment in education, practice and research, as well as increase the numbers of nurses who serve in leadership positions. The Year of the Nurse is a launch pad for greater recognition and appreciation of the nursing profession in every segment of healthcare as they lead, excel and innovate wherever they practice or work.”

“As a nurse educator, I have been privileged to help prepare future generations of nurses and have seen the positive impact nurses have in healthcare delivery throughout the country, especially in rural and underserved areas,” said Dr. Ann Cary, Chair of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing Board of Directors. “I would like to thank Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and Congressman David Joyce, along with the bipartisan original cosponsors, for recognizing the vital contributions nurses and nurse educators provide to our patients, our communities, and the health of our nation.

“As the voice of academic nursing, AACN recognizes the central role nurses play in ensuring that all Americans have access to high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to see the House of Representatives acknowledge this work by introducing this resolution, and we look forward to joining them as we celebrate the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.”

