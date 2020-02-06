Congresswoman Johnson Votes Against Medicaid Block Grant Plan

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Votes Against Medicaid Block Grant Plan

Washington, DC – Today, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson voted in favor of H. Res. 826, a resolution expressing disapproval of the Trump Administration’s harmful actions toward Medicaid. Last week, the Trump Administration unveiled its illegal Medicaid block grant plan, inviting states to cap and slash Medicaid. The plan would essentially allow states to receive a waiver to block grant their Medicaid programs for certain low-income Medicaid recipients.

The Administration’s Medicaid block grant plan undermines crucial protections of the Medicaid program and gives states broad authority to scale back important beneficiary protections, restrict eligibility standards and limit access to prescription drugs. The effect would be to push Medicaid recipients off lifesaving medicines, impose unaffordable premiums to maintain coverage and leave more vulnerable families exposed to catastrophic medical bills – with ruinous consequences for rural hospitals, for families seeking opioid addiction treatment for their loved ones, for many veterans and for many others.

“For over half a century, Medicaid has been a pillar of health and economic security for Texans and their families, providing lifesaving protections for those who rely on nursing homes and long-term care as well as millions of low-income Americans,” said Congresswoman Johnson. “Despite the transformative impact that Medicaid, along with Medicare and Social Security, has had on the well-being of our children and families, Republicans have spent decades trying to eviscerate this critical safety net. While President Trump spent the State of the Union blatantly lying to the American people about his Administration’s assault on Americans’ access to quality, affordable health care, I was proud to stand with House Democrats today to expose these outrageous falsehoods and vote to reaffirm our support for the vital lifeline of Medicaid on behalf of the people of Texas.”

The Resolution of Disapproval affirms the sense of the House of Representatives that:

The illegal actions taken by the Trump Administration to undermine the Medicaid program, including beneficiary protections, are a cruel attack on a program that provides for the health and well-being for some of our most vulnerable citizens; The Trump Administration should immediately withdraw its illegal block grant guidance and cease its campaign to undermine and weaken Medicaid; and The Trump Administration should uphold its responsibility to faithfully execute the law, including the Medicaid Act, and cease any and all efforts that threaten the care of the millions of Americans who rely on Medicaid.

“Today’s vote was about honoring my values and my duty to protect the health and well-being of the people of Texas and all Americans,” continued Congresswoman Johnson. “Democrats will continue to oppose the Administration’s relentless attacks on Americans’ health care. We will always fight For The People, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, protect individuals’ pre-existing conditions benefit and strengthen the pillars of health and financial security for every American.”

