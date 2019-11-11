Free Community Health & Enrollment Fair November 16

Be Covered Texas Health Fair Saturday November 16

Health insurance can be confusing and overwhelming for some of us. You could try asking “Alexa” for help in answering some of your questions, or you could attend the Be Covered Dallas Health & Enrollment Fair.

WHAT: Be Covered Dallas Health & Enrollment Fair:

Be Covered Texas will provide one-on-one help with health insurance plans and information on enrollment. The event will feature a range of health screenings, free flu shots and a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway to the first 400 families, as well as bags of produce and other healthy foods attendees can take home with them. Additionally, attendees will be provided with pedometers as part of community-wide step challenge.

WHY: Nearly a quarter of Dallas County residents are uninsured and many qualify for financial assistance. The event is aimed at helping people identify their coverage options and empower them to make informed, sound health care decisions for themselves and their families

WHO: Host: Be Covered , a statewide education and outreach campaign sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.

DATE: Saturday, November 16, 2019

TIME: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Fireside Recreation Center

8601 Fireside Dr. Dallas, TX 75217

For more information about the campaign, please visit http://www.becovered.org or text 33633 with the word BECOVERED for English or UNIR for Spanish for updates.

