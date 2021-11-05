Jenkins Powers Cedar Hill Football Past Mansfield For a Career High

Facebook

Cedar Hill Plays Bryan Next Weekend

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School junior Jaylen Jenkins scored all three of the Longhorns’ touchdowns in a 20-10 victory over Mansfield on Senior Night at Longhorn Stadium.

The three touchdowns were a career-high for Jenkins, who rushed for 72 yards. It was Jenkins’ third multiple touchdown game of the season, with two touchdowns apiece against Arlington and Waco Midway, respectively.

Cedar Hill finished the regular season at 6-4, 5-2 and overcame a halftime deficit for the second time this season. The Longhorns trailed Waxahachie, 7-0, at halftime last month but won 14-10.

Cedar Hill will open the 2021 UIL Class 6A Division II Playoffs next weekend against Bryan. Last season, the Longhorns defeated the Vikings, 27-0, in both teams’ playoff opener at Longhorn Stadium.

The Longhorns scored 13 unanswered points in the second half, and junior quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. had nine carries for 45 yards. Senior running back Robert Richardson had seven carries for 50 yards.

Cedar Hill won its seventh consecutive game against a Mansfield ISD opponent, a streak that dates back to 2018.

Longhorns head coach Carlos Lynn improved to 21-3 at Longhorn Stadium and is 4-1 all-time against Mansfield.