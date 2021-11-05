BREAKING: DeSoto Police Investigate Deadly Shooting This Morning

172 shares Facebook

No Threats To The Community

DeSoto Police are investigating a Friday pre-dawn double shooting at a house on Eldorado Drive that has left one man dead and sent another into emergency surgery in an area hospital before being placed under police custody.

DeSoto Police responded to 9-1-1 calls of shots fired at this location at approximately 6:20 AM Friday and found a wounded man, later identified as 22- year old Kristian Tyerone Smith lying on the pavement outside of the home on the 700 block of Eldorado Drive while another, 25-year-old Wendon Lekeith Blair, was found wounded and unresponsive in the interior of the home and was later pronounced dead.

While specific details of the shooting are still being investigated, the initial belief is that an altercation broke out between the two men concerning a woman who was attending a small gathering at that location. 22-year old Kristian Tyerone Smith came to the door demanding to see the woman and reportedly shot Wendon Lekeith Blair when Blair did not allow him in. Blair was able to return fire striking the alleged offender before he succumbed to his wounds. Given the isolated nature of this incident DeSoto Police want to reassure the public that there is no related threat to residents in the community.

No additional details are being released at this time. If new and significant information does become available it will be moved to the news media via an updated release.