Grapevine’s Annual North Pole Express® Tickets On Sale Tuesday, October 20

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (October 8, 2020) –You probably already know Grapevine, Texas is the Christmas Capital of Texas. But, did you know the North Pole Express, is one of Grapevine’s signature events? This super popular Christmas tradition sells out quickly, and with 2020 on the “naughty list”, demand is expected to be high and capacity is limited. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 20, and we have all the details.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas®. Despite the pandemic, Grapevine is still hosting hundreds of events over 40 days. The city will be transformed into a spectacular Winter Wonderland adorned with millions of twinkling lights. One of Grapevine’s signature events is the North Pole Express, presented by Great Wolf Lodge, where passengers of all ages board the beautifully decorated Victorian coaches of the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for a magical journey to the North Pole.

Tickets for this traditional Christmas experience will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20 at GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas. Dates for the North Pole Express are November 27, 28, 29, 30 and December 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Ticket prices for the North Pole Express are $34 for Touring Class and $38 for First Class, per person. A $5 Lap Child ticket is required for children under 13 months.

COVID-19 Precautions

The first priority of the Grapevine Vintage Railroad is the health and safety of our guests. We have been hard at work to address the challenges presented by COVID-19. The beloved North Pole Express program will look slightly different with only 50 percent of seats in each coach available. In place of the Broadway-style Christmas show, the experience has been expanded to feature Santa and his cast of jovial elves entertaining guests on board the train. Passengers will enjoy energetic performances focusing on sharing in the kindness of the season.

Your ticket includes the North Pole Express excursion, a Memory Mug and a recipe card on how to make Santa’s special Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk, souvenir ticket, “We Believe” Silver Bell, Delicious Christmas Cookie and a voucher for a COMPLIMENTARY photo with Santa.

Tickets for this special Christmas Capital of Texas do sell out very quickly. Families are encouraged to purchase tickets and book their stay in a Grapevine hotel as soon as possible. For more information on Grapevine’s North Pole Express, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.

About the Christmas Capital of Texas®

Create lifetime Christmas memories in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas! With 40 days of Christmas events, Grapevine’s charming setting makes the city the must-visit Texas destination of the season. Visitors and locals can enjoy Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort, Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge, Scuba Diving Santa at SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, and Classic Christmas Movies at the Palace Theatre. View millions of magical lights, photo opportunities, bistros and cafés, unique boutiques and more, all perfectly capturing the spirit of Christmas in Grapevine. For the full Christmas Capital of Texas calendar of events, call 817.410.3185 or visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.

