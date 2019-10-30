A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes To Gaylord Texan Resort

Gaylord Texan Begins Annual Winter Wonderland Transformation

If you’re looking for a family friendly activity in the DFW area for the holidays, a visit to the Gaylord Texan Resort is a must-do! However, you’ll want to do some advanced planning before your visit. With so much to see and do, you may want to plan an overnight stay to allow plenty of time to experience the winter wonderland.

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Only at Gaylord Texan Resort this holiday season can friends and families enjoy a 125-acre winter wonderland including millions of twinkling lights, lavish large-scale décor, two million pounds of hand-carved ice, and so much more. It is all part of the resort’s 16th annual Lone Star Christmas event, presented by Pepsi, running November 15th, 2019 – January 5, 2020.

Highlights of the largest holiday event in Texas will include:

• 2 million holiday lights decorating the resort’s indoor atriums

• 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice for ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

• 2 million pounds of real Texas snow for a two-story tall, 8-lane snow tubing hill

• A 54-foot-tall Christmas tree (and over 200 more – just not quite as tall!)

• A 6,000-square-foot outdoor ice-skating rink

• Magical miniature train sets throughout the property

• 25-foot-tall Nutcrackers overlooking joyful families

• 2,300 decorated wreaths

• 5,600 feet of garland

• 15,000 festive ornaments

• 2,000 Poinsettias

• And more!

Family-friendly activities, A Charlie Brown Christmas

ICE!® featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Gaylord Texan’s ICE! attraction, presented by DEI and Lexus, is a magical walk-through holiday exhibit featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures that tell the classic story, A Charlie Brown Christmas, by Charles Shultz. Each were hand-sculpted by visiting artisans who traveled across the globe from Harbin, China, to Grapevine, Texas, to spend 30 days carving the wintry masterpiece! Other features include an ice bar (ages 21 and up), six ice slides, a life-size Nativity scene, and more. Complimentary parkas are provided to keep all guests warm.

Snow Tubing

Fun for all thriller seekers, the resort’s 8-lane snow tubing hill covered in 2 million pounds of REAL SNOW is a must do for this Christmas season!

Merry Snoopy Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Kids will search high and low to help Snoopy deck his house out for the Dog House Decorating Competition. The festive scavenger hunt ends with a special souvenir gift.

Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Traditions

Kids of all ages will be delighted in the reading of classic holiday stories and a sing along, all while enjoying a batch of Mrs. Claus’ world famous cookies and a glass of ice-cold milk.

Breakfast with Charlie Brown™ & Friends

This one-of-a-kind, interactive character breakfast includes a delicious buffet including morning favorites, hugs and photos with Charlie Brown and his friends!

Gingerbread Decorating Corner

This fun, interactive decorating tradition is full of sweetness! Visitors can choose from a tasty gingerbread cookie family kit, a snowman kit, or a traditional gingerbread house kit.

Ice Skating

Visitors can enjoy a beautiful day or evening under the Texas sky with a yuletide glide on the resort’s 6,000 square-foot outdoor ice rink.

Additional Lone Star Christmas holiday events will include:

• Snow Throw

• Build-A-Bear Workshop®

• Holiday Escape Rooms

• A Christmas Carousel

• Photos with Santa

• And more

For more details on Gaylord Texan’s Lone Star Christmas events and activities, or to purchase tickets and holiday room packages, visit www.christmasatgaylordtexan.com.

