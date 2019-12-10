Gaylord Texan ICE! A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Can’t Miss Attraction

A few years ago as Christmas was speeding towards us and I was totally unprepared. Stressed and not feeling very festive, I realized we were missing the Christmas experience. That’s when I decided to switch our focus from buying the perfect gift to making Christmas memories. One of our new traditions, a visit to ICE! at the Gaylord Texan.

Recently, while family was visiting us, we loaded up the car for the short drive to the Grapevine for ICE! A Charlie Brown Christmas. As an “ICE! veteran”(Ok, it was only our 2nd visit) I knew we should go early and on a weekday. My plan was successful, as the line for parkas moved swiftly and soon we were face to face with the Peanuts gang.

And this year we were prepared, with gloves and beanies for all. I knew we’d want to stop and pose for photos, which becomes challenging when your fingers are turning blue. Surrounded by two million pounds of hand-carved ice in a frigid nine degrees is not for the faint of heart…or the underdressed.

Good Grief Charlie Brown It’s COLD!

Initially we stuck close together, eager to pose with the lifesize characters from the Charlie Brown Christmas Peanuts gang. As the chill made its way under our coats, we sped up a bit. From entry to exit with lots of photos in between, we were through the exhibit in about 20 minutes.

Best way to warm up: hot cocoa and warm pretzels of course. Outside the ICE! exhibit you’ll find shops and food vendors among other winter activities. We warmed up before heading over to what my kids called the “main attraction”, snow tubing!

Neither of my kids have experienced “real snow”, so snow tubing was an instant hit. Even the adults were having a blast, flying down the eight foot hill. I think all four of the kids, ages 3, 5, 9 and 11 would have stayed all day but eventually we wore them out.

If you’re ready to make ICE! at the Gaylord Texan a holiday tradition, hurry and get your tickets. Charlie Brown and his friends will thaw out after January 5. Don’t forget there’s also ice skating, gingerbread house kits, a scavenger hunt and many other activities.

