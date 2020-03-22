Five Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

March 22, 2020 – The Local Health Authority has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to five confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four of the cases are currently being monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), while one of the cases is in hospital isolation.

The Ellis County Judge’s Office and The Office of Emergency Management have been working with the Mayors, Emergency Managers, Medical Personnel, and First Responders of local jurisdictions, to ensure public health and secure the safety of all working to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Ellis County:

Case 1: A female resident of the City of Maypearl in home isolation after community spread.

Case 2: A male resident of the City of Palmer in home isolation after community spread.

Case 3: A male resident of the City of Waxahachie in home isolation after community spread.

Case 4: A male resident of the City of Midlothian in hospital isolation after community spread.

Case 5: A female resident outside the City of Ennis in home isolation after community spread.

There are currently 12 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Ellis County. During this time every PUM shall self-isolate while being monitored for fever, and additional signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

There is community spread of COVID-19 in Ellis County. As testing capabilities continue to develop, residents can continue to expect an increase in the number of people that are being administered tests and an increase in positive results.

As a reminder, Ellis County is under Governor Abbott’s Executive Order effective now through 11:59 p.m. on April 3, 2020. Failure to comply will result in fines of up to $1000, potential jail time of 180 days, and potential mandatory quarantine orders.

What does the Executive Order include?

In summary, if there is not an essential reason to leave your home then STAY HOME. If people refuse to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 stricter standards may be required.

Executive Order:

Every person shall avoid all gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness for COVID-19 cases. These include symptoms of fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, viral pneumonia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) which can lead to permanent damage and or death. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. For more information on COVID-19 please visit: https://co.ellis.tx.us/948/2019-Novel-Coronavirus

As a reminder, Governor Abbott’s Executive Order is effective now through 11:59 p.m. on April 3, 2020.

All critical infrastructure shall remain open and continue providing essential services.

Businesses are to implement policies allowing employees to work from home to eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

Inside dining at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors is prohibited. Restaurants and other establishments are allowed to utilize drive-through, delivery, and pick-up options.

People shall not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Schools throughout the state shall temporarily close through April 3, 2020.

