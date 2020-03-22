Dallas County Issues Shelter In Place Order

Dallas County “Stay Home Stay Safe Order”

Today, Judge Jenkins announced a Shelter in Place order for Dallas County. As he addressed the media, he made it known many of the restrictions aren’t pleasant but are necessary. Dallas County’s “Stay Home Stay Safe” order, goes into effect as of 11:59 p.m. on March 23, will continue through April 3.

Individuals may leave their residence only to obtain medical supplies, visiting a physician or if you are assisting older parents at a different residence. You are also permitted to shop for groceries and medication. Outside activities are ok as long as you are six feet apart in your biking, walking or hiking.

“All individuals currently living within Dallas County are ordered to shelter at their place of residence,” the order reads. “For the purposes of this Order, residences include hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably as possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence.”

Jenkins urged the public to be gracious to others but to nicely remind people to stay six feet apart.

All elective, medical, surgical and dental procedures are prohibited anywhere in Dallas County.

Restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services and microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-through services as allowed by law.

Religious and worship services may only be provided by video and teleconference. Religious institutions must limit in-person staff to ten (10) people or less when preparing for or conducting video or teleconference services, and all individuals must follow the Social Distancing Guidelines including the six foot social distancing

This table/graph shows the predicted outcomes based on how we react.

This order comes after Dallas County reports its third COVID-19 death and 36 new positive coronavirus cases.

Feedback On Dallas County’s Shelter In Place Order

Statement from Chairman Chris Turner (D – Grand Prairie), who is Chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, also praised Judge Jenkins’ decision:

“Judge Jenkins’ decisive leadership will save lives. Absent clear direction from Governor Abbott, it is up to our local officials to make the hard choices to protect the public health. My sincere thanks to Judge Jenkins and to all our local officials who are working hard to make the right decisions for their communities.”

“Texas hospital leaders have asked Governor Abbott for a statewide stay-at-home order, as have a bipartisan group of mayors. I hope Gov. Abbott will follow the advice of the health care experts who are on the front lines and enact such an order – until then, I am confident that local leaders in many Texas communities will continue making difficult but necessary decisions to protect public health, as Judge Jenkins did today.”

Dallas County Shelter In Place Order issued by Judge Jenkins

