Dallas County Reports Deadliest Day, Most COVID-19 Cases

601 Additional COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County

Dallas- Remember just 20 days ago when over 300 COVID-19 cases in one day was shocking? Today, COVID-19 cases in Dallas County increased significantly with 601 new COVID-19 cases being reported. But more importantly, today is the deadliest day for COVID-19 in Dallas County with TWENTY deaths being reported.

Local officials are looking to the state for mandatory mask rules tom help slow the spread of COVID.

The additional 20 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Judge Jenkins Says State Restrictions Can Save Lives & Our Economy

“Today we’ve surpassed 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time, having surpassed 300 cases only 20 days ago. Additionally, this is our deadliest day thus far in the outbreak. Twenty residents are being reported as COVID-19 casualties today, exceeding our previous high of 16 deaths. Finally, our hospitalization numbers continue to increase. Local COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday were at an all-time high of 619 compared to 296 30 days ago. And regionally, yesterday was an all-time high of 1340 compared to 615 just 30 days ago.

The time for decisive action was several weeks ago but we must move immediately to a statewide masking order. Goldman Sachs estimates that a national masking order would save the economy a trillion dollars. When you divide that by the population of Texas, we can save $87 billion dollars to our economy, and countless lives by all wearing a mask. We need this to be a statewide requirement and I am again calling on Governor Abbott to make masks the law throughout Texas.

Similarly, the doctors are strongly recommending that indoor crowds be kept to 10 or less people and that we close bowling alleys, arcades, concerts, movie theaters, gyms (to include yoga and spin studios, etc.), group youth sports, public pools, day camps, and other social venues or activities that do not allow strict physical distancing or masks to be worn 100 percent of the time. Under the doctors’ recommendations, take-out, delivery, and patio dining with strict distancing would still be allowed but they are requesting indoor restaurant dining to be suspended for the time being. These are small prices to pay to save lives and keep our economy going.

Lives depend on swift action, not only from our state leaders, but from all of you in making good, strong decisions. Please wear a mask whenever you are around others outside your home, avoid unnecessary trips because we know that #StayHomeSavesLives, maintain six foot distancing, and use good hygiene at all times. The 4th of July is quickly approaching, and with it, an opportunity for us to let our guard down again and exacerbate what is already a quickly worsening problem. We can’t let that happen. Together we can defeat COVID-19, but it takes all of us working together and protecting one another as we protect ourselves,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Save

Comments

comments