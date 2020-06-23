Judge Jenkins Says Dallas County Seeing 2nd Wave

Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Not Slowing Down

Dallas- Yesterday Governor Abbott said COVID-19 is spreading at an unacceptable rate, so today’s record breaking COVID-19 cases should not come as a surprise. Without a united message across the state, Texans continue to gather in large groups without practicing social distancing. Meanwhile, Children’s Hospital in Houston admitted they are admitting adult patients to free up beds for COVID-19 patients.

However, Abbott repeatedly emphasized that Texas has plenty of available hospital beds…at the moment. Dallas County reports 445 additional COVID-19 cases today with seven additional deaths. Dallas County’s total COVID-19 case count is to 17,744, including 324 deaths.

The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

Across the state COVID-19 has been increasingly impacting the younger population. Since June 1st, almost half of all COVID-19 cases in Dallas County have been in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age. Looking at COVID-19 hospitalization data, more than two-thirds of hospitalizations have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In region Above 1,000 for 1st Time

“Today’s numbers continue all-time highs. In the region, we are above 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time, and in Dallas County, we are experiencing our highest COVID-19 hospitalizations thus far. Additionally, our number of new cases at 445, is 225 cases higher than it was on June 1. We are seeing a second wave of COVID-19 cases and I was hopeful that the State would see fit to make some of the recommendations in the Open Texas document requirements. Although, the only requirement is the masking requirement passed by Dallas County and other counties, you should follow the advice of the CDC and the local health doctors as if they were state requirements. This is the best way to protect yourself and others from this wave of COVID-19 that we are seeing.

Avoid unnecessary crowds. This particularly means avoid going to places where face masks are not able to be used 100% of the time during this surge. Ensure that your child’s daycare and your other activities are masking. Masking is now believed by doctors to be the most effective way to control the spread. Use good hand hygiene and when you don’t have soap and water, always have hand sanitizer with you. Ask yourself: is this trip into a crowd a necessity or a desire? Make shopping lists so that you go to the store as little as possible. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives and #WearAMask.

Our essential workers and healthcare heroes are counting on you to make good, strong personal responsibility choices as essential workers face increased risk and our healthcare heroes are facing a tremendous increase in the number of people they are seeing in the hospitals. Thank you all for the leadership and smart decisions you have shown. North Texas, together we can do this,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

