Jimmy Wallace Postpones Dallas International Guitar Festival

Jimmy Wallace, organizer of the Dallas International Guitar Festival, says they are postponing the 43rd annual DIGF to September 25, 26, and 27 this year.

“In light of the current Texas restrictions in regard to the Covid–19 outbreak and our concern for the health and well-being of the community, The 2020 Dallas International Guitar Festival at Market Hall, previously scheduled to take place July 31st through August 2nd, has now been rescheduled for September 25th, 26th and 27th, to comply with government mandates,” Wallace said.

“For our attendee’s convenience, all tickets purchased for DIGF 2020 will be honored on the new festival dates, or any Dallas International Guitar Festival show in the future. Our sincerest thanks to everyone for their continued support and understanding in these challenging times,” Wallace said.

Dallas International Guitar Festival

The Dallas International Guitar Festival is the oldest and largest guitar show in the world. The DIGF blends musicians, fans, collectors and celebrities together into one huge musical extravaganza. Visitors can buy, sell, trade, or just browse among the thousands upon thousands of new and vintage guitars. The show also features basses, amps, banjos, mandolins, straps and strings, effects pedals, music memorabilia and more.

DIGF visitors can listen to the best bands on the festival’s multiple stages. Performances by more than 60 artists take place on four music stages at Dallas Market Hall. A highlight of DIGF each year is the Texas 10 under 20 stage. Bands featuring musicians 20 years old or younger perform there throughout the festival. The 10 under 20 contest is on Sunday morning. The winner receives valuable prizes that help further their musical career.

The festival also features more than 600 booths and exhibits. Festival visitors can rub elbows with guitar legends and up-and-coming artists, and get valuable tips from renowned musicians at instructional clinics throughout the show. More than 20,000 people attend Dallas International Guitar Festival each year, and more than $3 million of instruments and memorabilia find new owners.

Jimmy Wallace & Mark Pollock

Jimmy Wallace and longtime partner, the late Mark Pollock, were among the original participants in Charlie Wirz’s Greater Southwest Guitar Show. Their festival has now grown from a small gathering of guitar enthusiasts swapping instruments to the oldest and largest such event in the world.

After selling Studio Southwest in 2001, Wallace is still lead guitarist for the Stratoblasters. The popular group performs frequent gigs around North Texas, with their mix of classic rock, vintage R&B, and Soul music. He also owns and operates Jimmy Wallace Guitars & Pickups on Main Street in downtown Garland.

Save

Comments

comments