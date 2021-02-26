Mandatory COVID Testing Is Required for UNT Students to Attend In-person Events

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Effective March 3-Students Attending Events Must Have Negative COVID-19 Test

UNT announced a new COVID policy today, requiring students to have a negative COVID-19 test within 7 days of an event to be eligible to attend.

Per UNT: To enhance our ability to give UNT students the in-person experiences they are craving, UNT has added a COVID-19 testing component to all student organization and department in-person events and meetings. Beginning Wednesday, March 3, students attending events or meetings in person, regardless of size, must have a negative COVID-19 test result within seven days of the event or have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days. EVERYONE attending events must test, even those who have had the COVID-19 vaccine(s).

Students MUST have one of the following:

Curative test result – UNT automatically will receive.

BinaxNow test result (test conducted through the Student Health and Wellness Center’s mobile testing program) – Student will show their result on a mobile device at door.

An uploaded positive COVID-19 test result within the last 90 days would exempt the student from weekly testing.

Those experiencing symptoms or with known exposure should quarantine until cleared by the UNT Contact Tracing Team.

If a student wants to attend an event but does not have a valid Curative or BinaxNow test result, they must make arrangements with an on-campus testing partner to test at least 72 hours prior to the event. This will ensure availability of an appointment and your results being received.

Testing is not required to attend classes and will not be required at Commencement ceremonies and one-on-one meetings students have with faculty and staff. Read President Smatresk’s message to students.

We have worked hard to keep our UNT community safe and healthy while still providing the best student experiences possible during these challenging times. We are confident in our safety protocols, which are further bolstered by the care and caution each of you is continuing to show for one another and others in our campus community. Please continue to check healthalerts.unt.edu

for updates.

For more details, read the full message from the president: https://bit.ly/2ZOZevh

