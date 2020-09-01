Daily Update From CHISD Superintendent

Cedar Hill ISD Launches Mobile App

Dear Longhorn Nation,

As we approach the 2020-2021 school year, we will resume the daily letter. We look forward to communicating important and timely information to you during weekdays.

Today, we are launching the new Cedar Hill ISD Mobile App. We encourage everyone to download it for one-stop access to everything-CHISD. The CHISD Mobile App includes icons with access to COVID-19 information, Skyward, a staff directory, school resources, anonymous alerts, CHISD Board of Trustees information, district notifications, the Cedar Hill Education Foundation (CHEF), and more. The app is free and powered by Blackboard. Search for the Cedar Hill ISD app on the Apple and Google Play platforms.

Part 2 of the Schoology Digital Parent University is tonight at 6 p.m. Schoology is the platform we are using to deliver lessons to your child. Please join us to leave how attendance will be counted as well as other valuable information on Schoology. YOur questions will also be answered. Tonight’s session will stream here. To access the live streams, you will need to be logged in using the Email: [email protected] and Password: Board2020. To view Part 1 of the Schoology series, click here.

There are some important changes to share with you about the Longhorn Lunches To-Go meal delivery service. Starting next Tuesday, upon meal pick-up, parents and/or their scholars will now need to provide a form of ID stating that they attend CHISD.

These are the acceptable forms of ID:

Student ID

Report Card

Student Registration

Attendance Record

These meals will now be served under the National School Lunch Program. This means that lunch meals ONLY must be paid for upon pick up, while breakfast for scholars is FREE.

Our preference is that parents upload credit to their scholar’s account, however we will accept cash at our five locations on Mondays and Wednesdays (Hangar Apartments, Ramsey Park, Legacy Apartments, Plummer Elementary, and Cedar Hill High School). The school locations may change due to the district’s needs.

Here are the steps to log on to your scholar’s account at mypaymentplus.com.

Log on to CHISD.net

Click on the Families tab

Under Meal Information, you will click on Lunch Accounts and it will take you to My Payments Plus

Sign in with your email address and password to take you to the screen where you will be able to add money to your scholar’s account

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerald B. HudsonSuperintendent of SchoolsCedar Hill Independent School District

