Limited Epic Fun In Grand Prairie, The Summit Remains Closed

GRAND PRAIRIE – While some Grand Prairie residents have mentioned The Epic is not open yet Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is, that would be incorrect.

Both of the Epic experiences are open for business, however, are limited because of compliance issues due to COVID-19.

Kelly Eddlemon, Grand Prairie Marketing Supervisor for the Parks, Arts and Recreation Departments said “The Epic is open, however in order to stay in compliance with state orders and to provide a safe experience for our members, the facility currently has a limited capacity with modified operations as a self-directed/fitness-only facility.”

To that end, currently Epic group classes, basketball/multi-purpose courts, game room, teen room, recording studio, café, and other areas which involve group activities remain closed. In addition, locker room access to showers and lockers have been restricted to restroom use only.

Eddlemon said the measures currently in place at The Epic include:

The facility is being operated as a fitness-only facility;

Total allowable capacity has been decreased;

In addition, each area throughout the facility will have a limited capacity of people allowed in each space;

Equipment has been spaced, at least six feet apart, across other areas of the building including the Grand Atrium, basketball court, multi-purpose court, and 2nd floor common areas in order to enhance social distancing. Some equipment is not be accessible at this time or may not have dedicated tv screens;

All members and staff entering the facility will be subject to a screening process, including temperature checks;

Epic staff are wearing protective wear such as masks, gloves, and sneeze guards at desks for their protection;

Guests are asked to maintain proper social distancing throughout the facility including during interaction with staff;

The VIP entrance is temporarily closed. Everyone must enter and exit through the main entrance, located in the main breezeway between The Epic & EpicWaters. This allows for close monitoring of the capacity limits.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has been reopened since May 29.

The measures currently in place at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark include:

Capacity has been decreased;

Face masks are required upon entry and while in the park unless swimming, eating, drinking, showering, or changing;

Guests are screened at the door with questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and exposure;

All guests must practice safe social distancing while inside the waterpark at all times;

A modified floor layout allows for social distancing in both standing and seating areas.

All guests are asked to practice proper hand hygiene;

Complimentary supplies are available to support good hygiene, including numerous hand-sanitizing stations installed throughout the park;

Cashless payments available for food purchases;

Food orders are delivered to the guests’ tables.

“The Epic, Epic Waters and all businesses around town continue to operate using all health protocols to ensure the safety of customers and employees, including masks, social distancing, hand sanitation, staying home if sick and taking temperatures at the door,” said Mayor Ron Jensen. “At the Epic and Epic Water, staff is vigilant about sanitizing common areas and high touch points as well.”

Parents Want To Know When will PlayGrand Adventures Reopen?

Grand Praire’s PlayGrand Adventures and The Summit 50+ facility remain closed through the remainder of the summer. City staff concluded “We are continually reevaluating the situation, and currently anticipate reopening these two world-class facilities this fall.”

Also, note a new restaurant is coming to the Epic Central along with additional parking lots and a new entrance off the Hwy 161 frontage road. Construction has begun and is currently anticipated to take 18-24 months to complete. Visitors to the park should be aware the park entrance off of the Hwy 161 frontage road is closed as well as a section of Esplanade. Grand Prairie promises more details on the project will be announced soon!

