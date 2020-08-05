CHISD Parents Can Get Answers To Back To School Questions At Parent University

Cedar Hill ISD To Host Digital Parent University Sessions

(CEDAR HILL, TX)- If you’re a parent with a child returning to school, you probably have more questions than answers on what the 2020-2021 school year looks like. You are not alone.

In an effort to inform parents and community members about Cedar Hill ISD’s planned return to school, the Family and Community Engagement Office will host four Digital Parent Universities from 6 to 7 p.m. on August 11, 18, 25 and September 1.

“It is very important for CHISD to involve our parents and the community as we communicate our plans – developed largely with their input – for the upcoming school year,” CHISD Director of Family and Community Director, Alicia Davis, said. “This year, especially, we will work to enhance the Parents as Partners relationship.”

The subject matter of the Parent Universities will include everything from “The Blueprint” (CHISD’s comprehensive plan to return to school), scholar registration and information about Schoology, CHISD’s new learning management system. Staff has been trained in Schoology and parents will have an opportunity to learn about it through an upcoming Digital Parent University session.

The scheduled topics and dates are:

August 11 – The Blueprint – Plans for Reopening Cedar Hill ISD

August 18 – 2020-21 Scholar Registration – What You Need to Know

Aug. 25 and September 1 – A Parent’s Guide to Schoology

For the August 11 session, families can submit questions via Thoughtexchange at

https://my.thoughtexchange.com/920783516; there is also a direct link on chisd.net. The District will accept questions for the first session between now at noon on Tuesday, August 11.

To access the Digital Parent University, families must log on to

https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/57c4d631-a2db-4af0-8bcf-e953d41cc4f8 using the Login: [email protected] and Password: Board2020.

Parent University is a program designed to build understanding between parents and Cedar Hill ISD. For more information, visit chisd.net.

