Cedar Hill Education Foundation Debuts New Logo

(CEDAR HILL, TX) The Cedar Hill Independent School District Education Foundation (CHEF), a non-profit charity dedicated to serving CHISD scholars and staff, debuted its new logo during CHISD’s Virtual Convocation on Friday morning.

“The new logo will help as we continue to build our image,” CHEF Executive Director Denise Root said. “It is our first new logo since CHEF’s inception in 2002.”

Root said the logo does a better job of identifying the Foundation’s association with CHISD, since it has the interlocking “CH.”, while at the same time being distinctive.

Earlier this year, CHISD and CHEF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to build closer ties between the District and the Foundation. Root, who has served as CHEF Executive Director since 2010, is now an official member of the CHISD Communications & Marketing Team.

Texas Education Service Center Region 10 designed the new logo, which received positive feedback from Root and CHEF’s 19 Board Members (13 voting members and six ex-officio board members).

“I love the shield in the logo – it is clean, modern and has a lot of class,” Root said.

Over the past decade, Root said CHEF has grown its engagement in the community, awarded scholarships to graduating seniors and increased teacher grants.

Root noted that CHEF is looking forward to increasing its impact over the next few years through various projects.

Save

Comments

comments