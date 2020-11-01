Cedar Hill Longhorns Roll on To Another Victory

The 3rd ranked Cedar Hill Longhorns knew this was not going to be a walk in the park as they played the Waxahachie Indians on the road Friday night. The Indians knew this was going to be an uphill battel on their 2020 Homecoming. Nevertheless Waxahachie was up for the challenge.

Quarterback, Kaidon Salter continues to impress the Longhorn faithful as he amassed over 250 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Salter used his arm by launching booms to his teammates. He connected one of his passes to Anthony Thomas IV for a 34-yard touchdown.

Salter was so smooth, he was able to evade his defenders with his ground game and also the help of Kevin Young Jr’s 114 yards on only 13 carries. Young dazzled the fans with a run right up the gut past the Waxahachie defenders for a 61-yard touchdown. Even backup quarterback Cedric Harden Jr got in the action with an 8-yard touchdown run.

When it comes to defense the Cedar Hill Longhorns shutdown Waxahachie with their front seven playing assignment football. The star of the team defense was Charles Esters III with numerous sacks and tackles for losses as well. Even when the Waxahachie quarterback dropped back to pass, the ball was batted down by Esters. The Longhorns held Waxahachie to 128 total yards of offense.

Next week – The Battle of Belt Line!

With that win, Cedar Hill is now 4-0 on the season. This coming Friday they will host the 4-0 Desoto Eagles in the infamous Battle of Belt Line. Fans -if you love football please mark November 6th at 7pm on your calendar!

