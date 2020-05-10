Cedar Hill High’s Kaidon Salter Commits to Tennessee

SEC Scores With Kaidon Salter Committing To Vols

CEDAR HILL, TX- Cedar Hill High School junior quarterback Kaidon Salter announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

Salter, who visited the Tennessee campus during Spring Break in March, chose the Volunteers over more than a dozen Division I scholarship offers, including Baylor and Auburn.

In making his decisions, Salter looked closely at the academics, the university environment and the coaching staff. His career goal is to become a teacher and coach, preferably at the high school level. “I just love being around football,” Salter said.

The 6-foot-1, 205 pound quarterback led the Longhorns to a 9-3 record and the District 6A-7 Championship last season.

Cedar Hill is scheduled to open the 2020 season on August 28 at Rockwall.

Salter said he plans to graduate from CHHS at semester and head east to Knoxville in January.

Tennessee overcame an 0-2 start to finish 8-5 last season under second-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who won four national championships as an assistant at Alabama. Tennessee defeated Indiana, 23-22, in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida – the program’s fourth consecutive bowl victory.

The Vols are a traditional power with six national titles, including the most recent in 1998.

Tennessee is set to open the 2021 season against Bowling Green.

