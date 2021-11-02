Cedar Hill Cross Country Program Looks Toward Bright Future

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

By Nicolas Hernandez

The Cedar Hill Cross Country Team wrapped up its 2021 Season on October 14 at the District 6A-11 Meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

Although the team missed out on the Regional Meet, the future is bright. This year’s team consisted of five seniors and 15 underclassmen. The team is ready to get to work in the offseason and several members will move on to the track team during the spring season.

“My team is young, for the most part, and I am super proud of the culture we are building,” Cedar Hill head cross country coach Katherine Neale said.

Senior Pierre Anderson said he’ll miss being part of the team.

“This team is like a family,” Anderson said. “We are all very close and I think if they stay this way next year, it is a great foundation ”

Team captain Bruce Turner is a sophomore and has quickly become a key part of the team. In each race, he was able to compete with the seniors of the varsity team placing in the top three for each race and setting a personal record of 19:02.71.

“It is a challenge especially when you are a younger guy because they don’t always take me seriously, but being captain has helped me to become a better leader and person,” Turner said.

Turner will run with the Track & Field Team in the spring and hopes to be named to the varsity team. He also hopes to begin receiving offers to continue his educational and athletic career in college when the recruiting period is opened for the class of 2024.

The seniors will be missed, and three of them have been part of the program since their freshman year in 2018.

“We are going to miss them,” junior Daphne Jones said. “They have always looked out for us, and it will be different next year without them.”