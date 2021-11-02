2021 Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts

76 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

54th Street Grill — Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal up to $14 on November 11. Dine-in only.Can’t be used in combination with a reward or other discount, including 54 funds

Applebee’s — Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks. Contact your local Applebee’s to learn about any Veterans Day offerings in your neighborhood. Offers may vary based on local mandates and guidelines.

Bob Evans — Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

Bowl & Barrel Bowl & Barrel is giving away a free burger to all retired and active military personnel this Veterans Day.

Brick House Tavern and Tap- Select locations, please call ahead to verify participation. Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal on November 11. Brick House will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from November 12 through December 31, 2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

California Pizza Kitchen – Veterans and active military get a complimentary entrée and beverage when they dine in and show proof of service on November 11. Plus, all veterans who dine with California Pizza Kitchen will receive a BOGO, redeemable from November 12 through 20.

Chicken Salad Chick — On November 11, veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Chick Special and Regular Drink.

Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for dine in only.

Denny’s — Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’ -Veterans and military members can take a break on Nov. 11 at Dunkin’. Vets enjoy a FREE donut of their choice.

Golden Corral — Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 11 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in. Any person who has served in the U.S. Military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves) is eligible.

Great Clips--This year on Veterans Day – Thursday, November 11 – veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can pay it forward. They will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from November 12 through December 10, 2021.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering a free Classic Burger (with or without cheese) to all Veterans and active military servicemembers on Veterans Day. Qualified recipients can show their military ID or uniform to claim their free burger. This offer is available at all Hopdoddy locations and is redeemable for in-store dining or to-go orders placed by phone.

IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Joe’s Crab Shack — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal at participating locations on November 11. Joe’s Crab Shack will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from November 12 through December 31, 2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

Logan’s Roadhouse From 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, Logan’s Roadhouse will be offering all veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal.

McDonald’s- This Veterans Day, November 11, McDonald’s restaurants across North Texas will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free combo meal. Veterans and current members of the military are invited to enjoy their free meal by visiting participating restaurants and showing their Military ID.

The offer can be redeemed for a Combo Meal, which includes favorites like the fresh beef Quarter Pounder with cheese or Filet-o-Fish with medium fries and your choice of soft drink or breakfast items like the Egg McMuffin with hash browns and a small McCafé coffee. The offer is available all day through the Drive-Thru or in-store pickup.

Olive Garden– This year, on November 11, 2021, Olive Garden will offer veterans a free meal from the Special Veterans Day menu, and in some cases, an additional 10% discount on veterans and dining members’ bills. Will be. This offer is only available for dinner and veterans and active troops simply need to show proof of service.

Red Lobster — In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster® is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, November 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Smoothie King– On Veterans Day, Smoothie King is offering a free 20 oz. smoothie of choice for all veterans and active-duty military personnel. Visit participating Smoothie King locations nationwide and show a valid military ID to redeem.

Starbucks–On Nov. 11, Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall hot brewed coffee and also, for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities *Offer valid on café and drive thru orders only. Limit one per customer.

The Rustic- The Rustic is giving away a Free Hot Chicken & Cheese to all retired and active military personnel this Veterans Day.

Thank you to all Veterans and active military for your service.