BeLikeBo Community Effort Food Drive A Success

Lancaster Food Drive Serves Over 400 Families

LANCASTER – With over 400 families served at yesterday’s #BeLikeBo community effort, the Lancaster Senior Center played host to families receiving provisions for over three hours.

Around 30,000 pounds of food were distributed Wednesday as vehicles snaked for blocks to collect milk and food. As the pandemic continues the need for food is growing larger.

State Representative Carl O. Sherman Sr. (D-109), along with staff, helped in the distribution as a nod to the #BeLikeBo effort. Sherman said this spirit of giving fits well with his Bo’s Law, a piece of legislation he has announced plans to introduce into the 87th Legislative Session in January.

In collaboration with the Botham Jean Foundation and the North Texas Food Bank, the food drive was a collective effort to feed families and to pay homage to the late Botham Jean.

“This effort is just one more way to remember this man and his love for the community,” Representative Sherman said.

The food drive was open to all who needed assistance.

Both Mayor Clyde Hairston and Lancaster City Council member District One Carol Strain-Burk were in attendance.

“Another awesome event in the city of Lancaster,” Hairston said. “And I was thinking earlier this is what makes Lancaster an All-American City. You have a lot of happy families that came through here and were able to leave with food.”

Mobile Food Pantry

Rose Shippee, North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry Coordinator said this was just one stop among many the North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry makes weekly.

“Today went really well,” Shippee said. “We had a long line and an excellent volunteer turn out.”

The City of Lancaster will host another food drive Friday as part of the Chris Howell Foundation food distribution. It’s the second this month for that foundation in the city.

“I am excited to be able to be a part of bringing these events to life in District 109,” Representative Sherman concluded. “I am forever grateful to both the Botham Jean Foundation and the North Texas Food Bank for making this spirit of giving possible and not letting Botham Jean and his loving spirit be forgotten.”

