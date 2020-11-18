Reliant Lights Your Holidays is going to be different this holiday season. The AT&T Performing Arts Center and energy provider Reliant reimagined their popular annual event. This year, families can safely explore and enjoy this popular North Texas holiday tradition at their own pace.

“Year after year, our exciting Reliant Lights Your Holidays concert, fireworks and lighting event has attracted thousands of families to the Center,” said Debbie Storey, President and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “This year to keep everyone safe, we’re taking a different approach with a campus filled with lights, festive projections and pop-up performances that everyone can safely enjoy. It’s been a challenging year for everyone, but we’re committed to giving families a way to celebrate with some socially-distanced holiday fun and great reasons to visit again and again!”

Reliant Lights AT&T Campus

The Winspear Opera House, Wyly Theatre, and trees in Sammons Park in the Downtown Arts District will be illuminated each evening from Dec. 4 through Dec. 20. A stunning display of 550,000 LED lights, plus colorful light projections, family photo-ops, and more are offered. Surprise pop-up performances from the Center’s resident companies, arts organizations, and local artists are featured. Thanks to Entertainment Sponsor the David M. Crowley Foundation for sponsoring the performances. Pop Up Performances are Friday and Saturday nights from 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora Street in the Dallas Arts District.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, which means protective masks are required. Visitors are encouraged to keep their group six-feet away from other visitors; spacing markers will be in place. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located around the campus. Everyone is asked to treat one another with patience and respect.

Lightware Labs

LightWare Labs has created seasonal projections, which will be on display nightly in several locations on the AT&T campus. A festive holiday wreath on the Sammons Stage will feature video performances by the Center’s esteemed resident companies. The video is edited by the award-winning Courtney Ware.

Terrific holiday photo opportunities for families are offered across the campus, including one with Hugo the Armadillo–Reliant’s popular inflatable mascot. Bring the family to enjoy live performances and other holiday treats on Friday and Saturday evenings. Weekend nights will feature surprise pop-up performances in several socially distanced spaces. Texas Ballet Theater, Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Theater Center, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Verdigris Ensemble, and Turtle Creek Chorale are all scheduled to perform.

Test your golf skills at the Center’s new 10-hole Reliant Putting Green on the Prothro Lawn. Sanitized putters and balls are free to check out. Wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, and other treats will be offered for sale at the Center Café.

AT&T Center President/CEO Storey will welcome guests and introduce performances and Univision emcees at the 6 p.m. Opening Ceremony Dec. 4. A performance by Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico follows, along with a performance by Dallas Symphony Orchestra ensemble. Following remarks and performances, the lights will be switched on at 7 p.m.

Save

Comments

comments