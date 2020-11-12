North Texas Food Bank Hosts Holiday Food Distribution Event

More Than Half A Million Pounds Of Food To Be Distributed

On Saturday, November 14, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), in conjunction with Fair Park First, Spectra, In the City for Good, MWL Cares, The Big Good, and the Gary Patterson Foundation, will host a holiday food distribution event at Fair Park from 9:00 AM until noon, or until all available food has been distributed. The NTFB plans to distribute more than half a million pounds of food to 8,500 families. This will be the fifth food distribution event held at Fair Park since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fair Park First/Spectra has partnered with The Prep Kitchen to provide complimentary meals for NTFB staff and the volunteers during the event.

The pick-up area for guests in vehicles will be in Lots 15 and 16. Drivers should enter through Gate 2 only , located at the intersection of Parry Avenue and Haskell Avenue, and follow directional signage to the pick-up area.

Event Details:

The NTFB will distribute USDA products, Family Relief Boxes, Frozen Turkeys while supplies last, and Kitted Produce bags using the following steps:

Cars Queue – We ask guests in vehicles not to start lining up until 8:00 AM. Enter at Gate 2 only and follow directional signage and traffic personnel to the pick-up area, which will be located in Lots 15 and 16.

– We ask guests in vehicles not to start lining up until 8:00 AM. Enter at and follow directional signage and traffic personnel to the pick-up area, which will be located in Lots 15 and 16. Intake Form Distribution – Guests will be required to fill out a self-declared, no ID required intake form. Once complete, the form should be placed, face-up, on the vehicle dashboard. Intake forms collect information for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), including name, address, monthly income, and household size.

– Guests will be required to fill out a self-declared, no ID required intake form. Once complete, the form should be placed, face-up, on the vehicle dashboard. Intake forms collect information for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), including name, address, monthly income, and household size. Food Distribution – All food will be placed in the trunk of each vehicle. If the trunk does not open, the NTFB or a volunteer will place the food on the hood, roof, or trunk of the car and ask the guest to drive forward and transfer the boxes to their trunk. Each family will receive one (1) frozen turkey (while supplies last), a 20 lb. box of shelf-stable dry products, a 15lb bag of fresh produce, and a gallon of milk (while supplies last). All food is first come, first served.

Safety precautions have been established to limit any physical interaction with the NTFB and volunteers on site. Visit www.ntfb.org/mobile-pantry for information on other NTFB Disaster Relief Mobile Pantry events.

Save

Comments

comments