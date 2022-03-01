Area Girls Basketball State Championship Preview

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Lady Warriors Are On A Winning Streak

Last season the South Grand Prairie Lady Warriors made history when they became the first team from the school to reach the state semifinals.

But if this year’s return trip to that level seems a little different, that’s because it is. This year they will play their semifinal game against Humble Summer Creek in San Antonio – where those games are usually played.

Last season’s semifinals were played locally, with only the state championship game played at the Alamodome in San Antonio. That honor went to DeSoto, who defeated the Lady Warriors 63-52 in the semifinals and then went on to down Cypress Creek 53-37 in the title game.

The Lady Warriors (34-4) could get another chance to face the Lady Eagles (33-2) as the defending Class 6A champions are also in the semifinals, taking on San Antonio Northside Clark.

“I am extremely proud of our kids for their success this season,” SGP coach Brion Raven said. “We lost five seniors from last year’s state team, but our returners stepped up in their new roles and the newcomers we have this year have really bought in and have brought tremendous value.

“I’m excited that the kids actually get to go down to San Antonio for the state tournament and get to experience all that comes along with this accomplishment.”

Back To Back Trips to State

The Lady Warriors bring a 17-game winning streak into the state tournament, which includes three consecutive wins over state-ranked foes. SGP, ranked No. 5 in the final regular-season poll by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, ousted No. 4 Coppell 56-49 in the third round, followed by a 61-40 win over No. 19 Southlake Carroll in the regional semifinals and a 47-35 victory against Denton Braswell to win Region 1.

Now, they face No. 2 Humble Summer Creek (38-2), which brings a winning streak of 20 games into state.

“I’m excited that we have been able to make it to state back-to-back, and this year with a new group of players. We worked hard every day to make it to this point,” Lady Warrior Jahcelyn Hartfield said.

To which teammate Victoria Dixon added, “All the hard work and practices we have put in, we knew that we couldn’t stop short. It’s been a great season but we know we have more work to do as we head to San Antonio.”

DeSoto Lady Eagles Are Texas Tough

The DeSoto Lady Eagles rarely lose a basketball game. It’s even more rare that they lose to a team from their own state.

Over the past two seasons the Lady Eagles are 54-1 against teams from Texas – and they have not lost on the court in the span. The lone setback was a forfeit last season to Cedar Hill, a game the Lady Eagles chose to surrender in lieu of past physical altercations.

If this streak against Texas teams continues into next season, the Lady Eagles will be back-to-back Class 6A state champions.

The Lady Eagles (33-2) are making their third state appearance in four years. They were state runners-up in 2019 before capturing the title last season.

No.1 In Texas

DeSoto’s semifinal matchup will be against a local favorite, San Antonio Northside Clark (35-2), winners of 24 straight games and ranked No. 3 in the state. The Lady Eagles are ranked No. 1 in Texas, fittingly, given their dominance of the state in recent years.

In their run through the playoffs so far, no team has played within single digits of the Lady Eagles They’ve won by 58 points, 42, twice by 35 and controlled rival Duncanville 60-47 to win Region 2.

It marks the second consecutive season DeSoto has gone 3-0 against the perennial power Pantherettes and the second straight year they defeated their rival in the regional final.

In fact, the last time the Lady Eagles lost on the court to a team from Texas was to Duncanville, 47-43, in the third round of the 2020 playoffs.

Here’s a look at the field for this year’s Class 6A State Tournament at the Alamodome

Friday

Semifinals

South Grand Prairie (34-4) vs. Humble Summer Creek (38-2), 7 p.m.

DeSoto (33-2) vs. San Antonio Northside Clark (35-2), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Team breakdowns

South Grand Prairie

Mascot: Lady Warriors

Record: 34-4

State rank: 5

Win streak: 17

Previous state appearances: 2021

Championships: None

How they got here: Def. Richardson Pearce in bidistrict, 80-37; def. Plano in area, 56-50; def. No. 4 Coppell in regional quarterfinals, 56-49; def. No. 19 Southlake Carroll in regional semifinals, 61-40; def. No. 12 Denton Braswell in regional final, 47-35.

Humble Summer Creek

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Record: 38-2

State rank: 2

Win streak: 20

Previous state appearances: 2019

Championships: None

How they got here: Def. Channelview in bidistrict, 68-21; def. League City Clear Falls in area, 87-48; def. No. 9 Alvin Shadow Creek in regional quarterfinals, 55-45; def. No. 18 Fort Bend Dulles in regional semifinals, 81-43; def. Pearland in regional final, 59-42.

DeSoto

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Record: 33-2

State rank: 1

Win streak: 11

Previous state appearances: 2008, 2019, 2021

Championships: 2021

How they got here: Def. Belton in bidistrict, 76-18; def. Tyler Legacy in area, 67-32; def. Mansfield Lake Ridge in regional quarterfinals, 63-28; def. No. 20 Tomball Memorial in regional semifinals, 66-24; def. No. 6 Duncanville in regional final, 60-47.

San Antonio Northside Clark

Mascot: Lady Cougars

Record: 35-2

State rank: 3

Win streak: 24

Previous state appearances: None

Championships: None

How they got here: Def. Schertz Clemens in bidistrict, 76-34; def. Cedar Park Vista Ridge in area, 70-38; def. San Antonio Johnson in regional quarterfinals, 62-52; def. Northside Harlan in regional semifinals, 51-41; def. No. 24 Cibolo Steele in regional final, 52-49.