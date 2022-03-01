Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Dallas Chapter: Midlothian High Students Dallas Students of the Year

Facebook

Dallas, TX (Feb 28, 2022) – On Friday, February 25, 2022 The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)’s Red River Region announced at a Virtual Grand Finale Ceremony the 2022 Dallas Students of the Year winners, Claire Pustejovsky, 15, and Travis Kelley, 17, of Midlothian High School, who raised the most funds across Dallas with a total of $125,116 in seven weeks.

In total, 17 high school student-led teams in Dallas raised $615,114 in support of LLS’s mission from January 8 – February 25, 2022.

Three teams raised over $100,000:

Cousins For A Cure: $125,116

Claire Pustejovsky & Travis Kelley – Midlothian High School

We Will: $116,806

Breanne Tehan & Avery Zulick – Ursuline Academy

Combat Cancer: $114,585

Biya Cham, Claire Cardenas, Stephanie Limaye – Ursuline Academy

Two teams raised over $50,000:

Cancer Kickin’ Crew: $88,226

Evie Trent & Monica Simpson – Bishop Lynch

Just Beat It – $85,286

Helen Barron Cate – Bishop Lynch

Students of the Year is a seven-week philanthropic leadership development program during which students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management in order to raise funds for LLS. Students of the Year fundraising campaign brings together thousands of students across the country from diverse backgrounds and experiences who are extraordinarily driven to reach their own personal fundraising best and, ultimately, help LLS fight blood cancer, a disease that is diagnosed every 3 minutes in the U.S. Top local fundraisers become eligible to win the national title. The students raise money in honor of a local patient hero who is currently battling or is in remission from a blood cancer.

When Claire Pustejovsky and Travis Kelley learned they were named the local Students of the Year they were thrilled, “We are so honored to be named the Dallas Students of the Year,” Pustejovsky said. “We did this in honor of our cousin, Hannah, who is an acute lymphoblastic leukemia survivor. We are so thankful for the support of our friends, family, community and sponsors who helped make this possible. We’re blown away by what we were able to accomplish in just seven weeks.”

Pustejovsky and Kelley ran an incredible fundraising campaign which involved securing corporate sponsors (The Ryan Foundation, John Houston Homes/JH Reach, Merit Hill Capital and Sagis, among others), hosting local proceeds nights, running an email and letter campaign and networking across their community.

“A Phenomenal Success”

“Congratulations to Claire and Travis, and all our candidates, supporters and volunteers who helped to make Students of the Year a phenomenal success,” said Alyssa Ryan, LLS’s Dallas Students of the Year Campaign Development Manager. “The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped LLS from advancing our mission and it sure isn’t stopping these determined students from their commitment to helping blood cancer patients. LLS will continue to tap into our rich history of innovation to reimagine fundraising for the digital age and new audiences of participants. We’re so grateful to the Students of the Year candidates and volunteers who fundraise for LLS — they are truly bringing us closer to a world without blood cancer.”

High school students from all over Dallas led teams or participated as team members, including students from: Allen High School, Bishop Lynch High School, Centennial High School, Cistercian Preparatory, Episcopal School of Dallas, Frisco High School, Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy, Greenhill School, Hebron High School, Heritage High School, Highland Park High School, Hockaday School, Independence High School, Jesuit College Preparatory, John Paul II High School, Lebanon Trail High School, McKinney Boyd High School, McKinney Christian Academy , Midlothian High School, Plano West High School, Reedy High School, Ursuline Academy, Wakeland High School, Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center and more.

Since its founding in 1949, LLS has invested more than $1.3 billion in cutting edge blood cancer research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment. To address the unique concerns of blood cancer patients throughout the pandemic, LLS has amplified its longstanding efforts to provide free information and support to blood cancer patients and their families, while also advocating for policies that will protect patients.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.