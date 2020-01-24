Home Sports DeSoto Lady Eagles Avenge Loss to South Grand Prairie

DeSoto Lady Eagles Avenge Loss to South Grand Prairie

John Askew
DeSoto girls
Sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris scores one of her 19 points on the free throw line. Photo by John Askew

The No. 2 rank Desoto Lady Eagles soared past fifth-ranked South Grand Prairie, 51-34, Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris led the Lady Eagles, scoring a game-high 19 points. Harris played the passing lanes for uncontested layups, knockdown jump shots and made key free throws as well. Fans could see the desire in her eyes as she and her teammates sought to avenge the 50-42 lose to South Grand Prairie on Dec 17. Ash’a Thompson and Kendall Brown also contributed with 9 points each.

DeSoto started the game with a 1-1-3 zone that baffled the guard play of South Grand Prairie and had them taking difficult shots.

Grand Prairie stayed close through the first half

Point guard Jackson pestered South Grand Prairie with her relentless defense. Nonetheless, the hard play by South Grand Prairie keep the game close as they scraped and clawed their way to whatever loose ball that was on the court. At halftime, it was anyone’s game with DeSoto holding a 20-17 lead.

As the third period started, Coach Andrea Robinson challenged her team contending that South Grand Prairie was out scrapping the Lady Eagles and making big buckets. It was evident the DeSoto squad took what the coach said to heart and they played like the state contenders that they are.

As the fourth quarter began, the Lady Eagles started to go through the motions. Robinson put in her seasoned juniors, senior and sophomore to preserve the lead as the Lady Eagles added 14 more points.

