71st Sandra Meadows Classic Tournament Results

71st Sandra Meadows Tournament
- 1st place- Duncanville High School – Duncanville, Texas
- 2nd place-Conway High School – Conway, Arkansas
- 3rd place -Liberty High School – Frisco, Texas
- 4th place – Bartlett High School – Bartlett Tennessee
- 5th place -Plano Senior High – Plano, Texas
- 6th place -Clovis West HS – Fresno California
Consolation Finals
Winner- Marion HS – Marion, Arkansas
Runner-Up -Bishop Lynch HS – Dallas, Texas
Silver Bracket Finals
Winner – Hardin Jefferson HS – Sour Lake, Texas
Runner-Up – Cedar Hill HS – Cedar Hill, Texas
Most Valuable Player
Kenidi Glover – Freshman Guard – Duncanville
Outstanding Defensive Player
Savannah Scott – Junior Center – Conway
Outstanding Offensive Player
Chloe Clardy – Junior Guard – Conway
All Tournament Team
Athena Tomlinson – Sophomore Point Guard – Clovis West
Bryanna Preston – Sophomore Guard – Lovejoy
Rylee Grays – Junior Post – Pearland
Salese Blow – Junior Guard – Plano
Maddie Cockrell – Senior Guard – Bishop Lynch
Caitlin Travis – Junior Point Guard – Walker
Jessica Robins – Senior Guard – Marion
Mallory Collier – Junior Center – Bartlett
Jayden Atchison – Junior Guard – Cedar Hill
Ashlon Jackson – Senior Guard – Hardin Jefferson
Jazzy Owens-Barnett – Senior Guard – Frisco Liberty
Kamen Wong – Senior Guard – Frisco Liberty
Tajenae Gooden – Sophomore Guard – Duncanville
Kaylinn Kemp – Freshman Guard – Duncanville
Victoria Flores – Junior Guard – Duncanville
Outstanding Defensive Player
Savannah Scott – Junior Center – Conway
Outstanding Offensive Player
Chloe Clardy – Junior Guard – Conway
Most Valuable player
Kenidi Glover – Freshman Guard – Duncanville