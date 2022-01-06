71st Sandra Meadows Classic Tournament Results

71st Sandra Meadows Tournament

  • 1st place- Duncanville High School – Duncanville, Texas
  • 2nd place-Conway High School – Conway, Arkansas
  • 3rd place -Liberty High School – Frisco, Texas
  • 4th place – Bartlett High School – Bartlett Tennessee
  • 5th place -Plano Senior High – Plano, Texas
  • 6th place -Clovis West HS – Fresno California
meadows classic results
Conway HS photo by John Askew

Consolation Finals

Winner- Marion HS – Marion, Arkansas

Runner-Up -Bishop Lynch HS – Dallas, Texas

Silver Bracket Finals

Winner – Hardin Jefferson HS – Sour Lake, Texas
Runner-Up – Cedar Hill HS – Cedar Hill, Texas

Most Valuable Player

Kenidi Glover – Freshman Guard – Duncanville

Outstanding Defensive Player

Savannah Scott – Junior Center – Conway

Outstanding Offensive Player

Chloe Clardy – Junior Guard – Conway

meadows classic results
Chloe Clardy photo by John Askew

All Tournament Team

Athena Tomlinson – Sophomore Point Guard – Clovis West

Bryanna Preston – Sophomore Guard – Lovejoy

Rylee Grays – Junior Post – Pearland

Salese Blow – Junior Guard – Plano

Maddie Cockrell – Senior Guard – Bishop Lynch

Caitlin Travis – Junior Point Guard – Walker

Jessica Robins – Senior Guard – Marion

Mallory Collier – Junior Center – Bartlett

Jayden Atchison – Junior Guard – Cedar Hill

Ashlon Jackson – Senior Guard – Hardin Jefferson

Jazzy Owens-Barnett – Senior Guard – Frisco Liberty

Kamen Wong – Senior Guard – Frisco Liberty

Tajenae Gooden – Sophomore Guard – Duncanville

Kaylinn Kemp – Freshman Guard – Duncanville

Sandra meadows classic results
All Tournament Team courtesy Meadows Classic

Victoria Flores – Junior Guard – Duncanville

