A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Thinks Fall Season Will Be ‘Close to Normal’

Coach Fisher Is Pumped About 2020 A&M Football Schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There are seventy nine days until the official 2020 college football season kickoff. Serious football fanatics will tell you they’re thrilled to hear Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher remains optimistic he will see mask-wearing crowds at Kyle Field. The Aggies are scheduled to take the field against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Sept. 5.

“I am very encouraged because our governor has opened up outside sports to 50 percent now, I mean this early” Fisher said. “I expect it’s going to be pretty close to normal.”

Fisher told Chancellor John Sharp the players are as “ready to go as I’ve ever seen them,” after they returned to campus June 9 for the first time since the pandemic struck.

Quarterback Kellen Mond is also optimistic, despite the lack of spring football and summer training.

How Has COVID-19 Affected A&M Athletes?

“Obviously, we would have liked to go through spring ball and not miss some of these summer workouts. But like I said, you can control what you can control, and I think we will be ready to go by Week 1,” Mond told 12th Man Production’s Will Johnson.

Fisher and Mond are joined on the latest episode of “COVID-19: The Texas A&M University System Responds” by Athletic Director Ross Bjork, lead team physician Dr. JP Bramhall and Dr. Ryan Pittsinger, director of counseling and sport psychology. They each offer a unique perspective on how the pandemic has affected Texas A&M’s elite athletes.

The show will air at 7 p.m. Thursday on KAMU-TV in College Station and on other Texas public television affiliates. (Check local listings in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Waco and Amarillo.) It also will be available on the The Texas A&M University System’s YouTube channel, https://www.tamus.edu/system-videos/Abilene Christian College Station (Kyle Field) .

A&M finished the 2019 season ranking 4th place in the SEC West division with an 8-5 overall record. Would you return to Kyle Field in the Texas heat if you’re required to wear a mask? Or do you prefer to watch the game from home with your AC cranked up?

Texas A&M University

2020 A&M Football Schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location

Sep 5 (Sat) TBD Home Abilene Christian College Station (Kyle Field)

Sep 12 (Sat) TBD Home North Texas College Station

Sep 19 (Sat) TBD Home Colorado College Station

Sep 26 (Sat) TBD Neutral Arkansas Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

Oct 3 (Sat) TBD Away Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. (Davis-Wade Stadium)

Oct 10 (Sat) TBD Home Fresno State College Station

Oct 17 (Sat) TBD Away Auburn Auburn, Ala. (Jordan-Hare Stadium)

Oct 24 (Sat) TBD Away South Carolina Columbia, S.C. (Williams-Brice Stadium)

Nov 7 (Sat) TBD Home Ole Miss College Station

Nov 14 (Sat) TBD Home Vanderbilt College Station

Nov 21 (Sat) TBD Away Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Nov 28 (Sat) TBD Home LSU College Station

Save

Comments

comments