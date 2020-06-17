Dallas County Reports Over 400 COVID-19 Cases In One Day

Nine Deaths, 413 Positive COVID-19 Cases, & A 40% Increase In Hospitalizations

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 17, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 413 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 15,256, including 302 deaths.

The additional 9 deaths being reported today include:

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from 9 separate childcare facilities in Dallas County over the past week, with additional reports of associated illnesses in family members of affected children. Prior to this past week, only 1 daycare facility had been reported with any cases in the previous 2 months. Increasing outbreaks of cases are being reported from multiple large social gatherings since the beginning of June. The recent death of a 12 year-old is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office as a COVID-19 associated death.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. We remain at over 400 COVID-19 cases in a hospital or acute care setting, with an increase to 418. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Tuesday, June 16th, rose to almost 600 visits, representing over 28 percent of all visits according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

40% Increase In Dallas County Hospitalizations

“Today is our highest number ever for new positive COVID-19 cases as we break 400 in Dallas County for the first time. Additionally, we have nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one death still under investigation by the Medical Examiner of a 12 year old that may be COVID-19 related.

Of more concern is the 40% increase we’ve seen in hospitalizations in Dallas County over the last two weeks. If these percentage increases continue, many more people will get sick and die in the coming weeks. I’m pleased the Governor changed his mind and will allow reasonable local rules to require businesses to enforce masking and social distancing. Once enacted in Dallas County and in other local jurisdictions, this will save countless lives. In the meantime, it’s up to all of us to focus on what is safe for ourselves, our family, and our community.

We now know from the recent medical articles reporting on studies on masking, that the single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is universal masking. Please don’t wait for rules or for other people to remind you: wear a mask when around people outside your home, use good hand hygiene, and when soap and water is not available, take hand sanitizer, maintain six foot distancing wherever possible, strongly consider not going to places where six foot distancing is not possible and avoid crowds whenever possible. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. We’ll do our part, please do yours. Together we can keep our community safe and rebuild the nation’s strongest local economy,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

