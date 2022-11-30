Alamo Drafthouse DFW Brings Holiday Cheer

Facebook

Alamo Drafthouse DFW is spreading holiday cheer with special Christmas movie parties and a limited-time menu filled with sweet treats. Enjoy this season for special holiday menus and festive holiday programming at Alamo Drafthouse DFW.

Alamo Drafthouse DFW Limited-Time Menu

Celebrate the season the traditional way – with sugary limited-time treats at Alamo Drafthouse. The Candy Cane Shake is perfectly sweet, festive, and best of all, you can spike it with a shot of peppermint schnapps. If you’re looking for something to warm you up on a cold winter day, Hot Cocoa and Cookies are just what you need. These sweet treats are available for a limited time on the Holiday Menu at any Alamo Drafthouse screening through January 5. For more holiday specials menu, visit drafthouse.com/dfw.

ELF Movie Party

Don’t be a cotton-headed ninnymuggins this holiday season. Come out to Alamo Drafthouse and spread the cheer at this sugar-fueled, interactive holiday spectacular, packed with games, props, and, of course, singing loud for all to hear. Will Ferrell’s take on a North Pole elf trying to figure out Manhattan just might be the funniest he’s ever been. Our ELF Movie Party features all sorts of fun props, a gift “wrap off” before the film, and of course, your very own elf hat. Bundle up for this celebration of one of the best holiday films ever made, period.

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

Celebrate the season like an honorary Griswold. NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION is getting the full Movie Party treatment, with special props like pine tree air fresheners, yellow glowsticks, and ugly neckties to help you feel like you’re an honorary Griswold. It’ll be more fun than a membership to the Jelly of the Month Club.

GREMLINS Movie Party

Your favorite little monsters invade Christmas, yet again! Joe Dante’s hilariously funny, wickedly scary film is about a lovable, furry little Christmas gift that multiplies into many little Christmas gifts, with savage consequences. At our GREMLINS Movie Party, we won’t let you tear the place apart or ruin our electronics, but we will have all kinds of fun props available to help you get in on the action, including paper plates to throw around during the kitchen fight, and masks so you can choose #TeamSpike or #TeamGizmo.

First Run Movies Now Playing

For more information, please visit drafthouse.com/dfw.