San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk Offers Holiday on the River Packages

Celebrate the season with tickets to cruise the River Walk, in-room luxury amenities and more

SAN ANTONIO, Texas [Nov. 29, 2022] – The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk, two connected hotels, are offering holiday packages for guests’ delight this season! Treat you and your partner or family to holiday hotel packages, a festive and delightful way to celebrate the holidays.

Both packages, each tailored for either a family retreat or romantic getaway and offered at both hotels, offer a holiday vacation amidst festive surroundings, unparalleled service, and a home base to view San Antonio in all of its illuminated holiday splendor.

Guests will also be treated to in-room amenities, such as a Hot Cocoa Bar or champagne, breakfast at either of the property’s on-site dining, Tributary or Cactus Flower, which everyone is sure to enjoy, as well as festive add-ons, to create an unforgettable trip. Barge tickets to experience the River Walk, a tour that navigates guests through the historic and cultural river ornamented with holiday lights for the season, will be provided too.

Whether you are traveling with the family or planning a more romantic escape, there is a package tailor-made for you:

Holiday River Lights Family Package

Make this holiday season one to remember with a family getaway to San Antonio. Experience the River Walk lights up close with barge tickets, enjoy a house-made cookie, marshmallow, and cocoa bar amenity, and take advantage of discounts on parking and an additional room.

· 50% off Parking

· 2 Barge Tickets

· House Made Cookie, Marshmallow & Cocoa Bar Amenity

· 2nd Room at ½ Off

Romance on the River Walk Package

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays with a getaway to San Antonio. Experience the River Walk lights up close with barge tickets, unwind with a bottle of champagne delivered to your room, and take advantage of late check out and discounted parking.

· 2 Barge Tickets

· Bottle of Champagne

· Breakfast for 2 in Tributary/Cactus

· 2pm Late Check Out

· 50% off Parking

For more information or to book a stay with the Holiday River Lights Family Package, visit the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter or San Antonio Marriott River Walk.

For more information or to book a stay with the Romance on the River Walk Package, visit the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter or San Antonio Marriott River Walk.

Both packages are available now through January 9, 2023.

San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are located at 101 Bowie St., San Antonio, TX.

