Universal Orlando Resort Announces 2022 Holiday Celebrations

THE AWESOMEST CELEBRATION OF THE SEASON IS BACK!

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT PRESENTS ITS DESTINATION-WIDE HOLIDAYS 2022 CELEBRATION – FEATURING A MERRY MIX OF FESTIVITIES HIGHLIGHTING POP CULTURE’S MOST BELOVED STORIES AND CHARACTERS FROM NOVEMBER 12 THROUGH JANUARY 1, 2023

Guests Can Now Plan an Unforgettable Holiday Getaway Complete with a Unique Range of Experiences Like No Other, Including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, Grinchmas and More

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 11, 2022) – Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to unwrap the awesome and let loose this holiday season during its Holidays celebration, beginning November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023. Throughout the entire destination, guests can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with an incredible collection of epic festivities featuring some of pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters – all brought to life in experiences that range from traditional merriments to irreverent twists on holiday classics that can’t be experienced anywhere else.

This holiday season, theme park guests can witness a spectacular transformation of Hogwarts castle during “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, meet “the mean, green one himself,” the Grinch, during Grinchmas, watch larger-than-life balloons and floats take the streets during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and so much more.

See below for an overview of some of the unforgettable experiences coming to life this holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort – all included in admission to the theme parks:

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The spectacularly themed lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will transform into wizarding wonderlands for the Holidays, complete with festive décor throughout the iconic streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley that includes themed decorations, garlands and lights. Guests can also enjoy special holiday-themed performances from the Frog Choir, comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs, in Hogsmeade and the wizarding world’s most popular singing sensation, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees, in Diagon Alley.

And once night falls in Hogsmeade, guests can revel in a spectacular projection of holiday spirit and Christmas moments inspired by the beloved “Harry Potter” stories in “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida

Fan-favorite characters from Illumination’s Despicable Me and DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar – along with larger-than-life balloons, dozens of colorful holiday floats and hundreds of festive performers – fill the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. Santa Claus also makes an appearance during the awe-inspiring parade – leading a picturesque finale that culminates with the lighting of the park’s dazzling 80-foot Christmas Tree.

Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The spirit of Grinchmas comes to life at Universal’s Islands of Adventure with the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” – a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic starring the maven of mischief himself, the Grinch.

The celebration continues in Seuss Landing, which will be adorned in whimsical yuletide décor, including oversized candy canes, twisting Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful tinsel ornaments. While strolling the land, guests can enjoy special appearances by the merry Whos from Who-ville as they prepare for their favorite holiday throughout Seuss Landing – and even meet the mean, green one himself, the Grinch, for a special photo opportunity.

Mannheim Steamroller at Universal Studios Florida

The best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, returns to Universal Studios Florida to fill the air with the iconic sounds of the season with live performances on December 3, 4, 10 and 11.

Additional Holiday Festivities Across the Resort

And there’s even more fun to be had this holiday season at Universal Orlando with holiday-themed merchandise, food and beverage offerings, character encounters, seasonal décor and celebratory activities at Universal’s hotels, and more. Additional details about Holiday offerings at Universal Orlando Resort will be revealed soon.

Access to Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration is included with regular admission to the theme parks. Guests can get 30% off on a special vacation package that includes five-night accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Universal’s Aventura Hotel, five days of access to Universal Orlando’s theme parks and exclusive hotel benefits like Early Park Admission. Click here for more information on this incredible offer.

For more information about Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort and to book a getaway, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/ holidays .

Let Yourself Woah at Universal Orlando Resort

When you’re ready to Let Yourself Woah, the place to go is Universal Orlando Resort.

For more than 30 years, Universal Orlando has immersed guests in amazing “woah” moments that free them from the stress of their worlds. Across the award-winning destination, they can let go and live in the moment with those they care about most as they embark on incredible theme park adventures, like causing mischief with the Minions from Illumination’s “Despicable Me,” coming face-to-face with ferocious dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, walking the corridors of Hogwarts castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and so much more.

Universal Orlando is home to three epic theme parks that feature some of the world’s most exciting and innovative experiences, including Universal’s Islands of Adventure – named the #1 Amusement Park in the World for five years in a row by TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice; Universal Studios Florida – home to the most technologically-advanced stunt show yet, The Bourne Stuntacular; and Universal’s Volcano Bay – a tropical oasis like no other that features an actual beach right in the middle of Orlando.

Universal Orlando’s hotels are destinations unto themselves and include the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites. And Universal’s entertainment complex, Universal CityWalk, offers immersive dining and entertainment for every member of the family.