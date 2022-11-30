Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 26,000 Square Foot Building for Hope Health

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 – Hope Health, a faith-based organization that provides healthcare services for the uninsured in Ellis County, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for staff, board, campaign volunteers and lead donors to mark the construction of their new building in Waxahachie, Texas.

In the last 10 years, the Ellis County population has grown by 26%. To provide services and meet the needs of the growing community, Hope Health has plans to build a 26,000 square foot building on land donated by the City of Waxahachie. The new building will allow each medical provider to have up to three exam rooms and additional spaces for therapy, consultations, procedures, administration, x-rays, and more.

“In Texas, there’s a healthcare coverage gap. Many individuals and families are ineligible for Medicaid and are facing serious illness without insurance,” explained Josh Morgan, Board President of Hope Health. “We are proud to be working toward a new facility that serves more community members, so everyone can access the care they need regardless of income status or ability to pay.”

Over $2 million in philanthropic funds have been pledged and donated to the project with an original fundraising goal of $1.5 million. Fundraising efforts continue throughout the project to offset the $9.8 million building expenses. Donors of $1,000 or more will be named on a plaque within or near the front entrance of the building, while donors of $15,000 or more will be honored with a site-specific naming opportunity. A beam signing ceremony will be held after construction begins for community leaders and Hope Health supporters.

“Hope Health’s mission is to share God’s love by providing quality, patient-centered healthcare that is accessible to everyone we serve,” said Barbara Clark, CEO of Hope Health. “We’re really humbled by those who are supporting us in making this mission a reality and we know that, together, we can build a brighter future for the health of our community.”

About Hope Health:

Hope Clinic was established in 1999 as a faith-based organization providing comprehensive healthcare services for Ellis County. In 2009, Hope Clinic became a Federally Qualified Health Center offering a sliding fee discount to the uninsured and underserved in Ellis County, with a willingness to see patients regardless of income status or ability to pay. In 2016, Hope Clinic added a second clinic in Ennis, Texas. In 2022, Hope Clinic rebranded as Hope Health.