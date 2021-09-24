Celebrate The Holiday Season On A Train With Local Wine

Facebook

Christmas Wine Train Tickets Go On Sale On Tuesday

Thirsty Thursdays are getting in the holiday spirit this December with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Christmas Wine Trains! Escape the hustle and bustle of the season inside the beautifully decorated coaches of the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Wine Experience train rides offered on Thursday, December 2, Thursday, December 9 and Thursday, December 16. What a great way to spend date night or a girls night out while taking a break from the fast pace of the holiday season.

Get in the Christmas spirit and celebrate the holidays with a Christmas Wine Experience train ride. This festive train ride includes personally packaged savory bites, a delicious dessert, and two complimentary glasses of fine Texas wine from a Grapevine Winery tasting room served in a souvenir glass. Tickets are $45 per person. This train is wheelchair accessible.

Enjoy a limited Premier Class experience and reserve a table for four. Premier Class offers hot plated meals, decadent desserts, three (3) 4-ounce glasses of fine Texas wine from a Grapevine Winery Tasting Room and a souvenir wine glass. Premier Class tickets are $320 per table. This train is not wheelchair accessible. Only offered on December 9 and 16 Grapevine Excursions.

Check-in begins at 6 p.m. Boarding begins at 7 p.m. with a final boarding call at 7:20 p.m.

Additional glasses of wine are available for purchase.

The Christmas Wine Trains are open to adults 21+ only.

Thursday, December 2, the train departs from the Historic Stockyards Station, located at 140 E. Exchange Avenue in Fort Worth, Texas. Advanced parking for the Fort Worth experience may be purchased for $10 per vehicle when purchasing tickets.

Thursday, December 9 and Thursday, December 16 the train departs from Cotton Belt Railroad

Historic District, located at 705 S. Main St. in Grapevine, Texas. Free Parking may be found at 636 S.

Main St. and throughout Historic Grapevine. Additional parking is offered at 225 E. Dallas Rd. at Grapevine Main Station; parking at this location is free for the first 90 minutes and is $1 for each additional hour.

Visit https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/wine-trains/

Or call 817.41.3185 for more information.

Grapevine is the Christmas Capital of Texas® with 1,400 Christmas events in 40 days. Tickets and ticket purchase links for events such as ICE!® and Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort, Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge, Classic Christmas movies and live Christmas performances at the Historic Palace Theatre, Grapevine Christmas Passport – Elf Adventure and more are available at GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas. Extend your visit to the Christmas Capital of Texas at one of Grapevine’s hotels. For Grapevine hotel information, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Hotels.